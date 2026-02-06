Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Sam Fuller, Talesha Byrd, Anna Sofia, Nirada Lee & Diksha Jangra

(Left: Talesha Byrd, Middle: @baq.pac, Right: Nirada Lee)

Our Friday Feature models are bringing the heat this week—pure sunshine, warm-weather vibes, and a serious dose of Vitamin D. When Miami temps are dipping into the 30s, you know it’s officially time to chase the sun. If beach days, salty air, and golden-hour glow are calling your name, now’s the moment. This is your last month to sign up for our Salty Mermaid Modeling Competition, and trust us, you don’t want to miss this wave.

Sam Fuller (@fullofsam)

(@baq.pac)

Sam Fuller is a California-based model driven by a passion for beauty, wellness, and female empowerment. With an authentic approach to self-expression, she believes in owning your story and creating the life you’ve always envisioned. Through her work, Fuller inspires others to show up boldly, beautifully, and unapologetically themselves.

Talesha Byrd (@taleshabyrd)

(Talesha Byrd)

Talesha Byrd is a true multi-hyphenate force—an international model, digital creator, entrepreneur, TV personality, and singer all rolled into one. When she’s not commanding the camera, this self-proclaimed foodie is chasing fashion, flavor, and far-flung destinations around the globe, serving style and wanderlust every step of the way.

Anna Sofia (@annaasofiaa)

(Anna Sofia)

Anna Sofia is a Brazilian-Italian model with a lifelong passion for the camera and her sights set on Tokyo. Competing in our Shades of Grey contest, she’s chasing the ultimate prize—a trip to one of the world’s most electric cities. Modeling has been in her blood for as long as she can remember, and if she weren’t in front of the lens, she says she’d likely be carving up the slopes this week in Milan as a professional skier.

Nirada Lee (@voyagewithnat)

(Nirada Lee)

Nirada Lee is an LA-based model and entrepreneur with a passport full of stamps and a serious commitment to self-care. When she’s not chasing her next destination—recent stops include China, Italy, Switzerland, and Mexico—she’s sharpening her Muay Thai striking skills.

Diksha Jangra (@d1ksha)

(Diksha Jangra)

Dreamer by day and risk-taker by choice, Diksha Jangra brings passion to everything she does—from baking and yoga to dancing the night away. Chatty, expressive, and effortlessly fun, she knows how to savor life’s best moments. A Florida State Seminole with brains, wit, and drop-dead good looks, Jangra is proof that beauty shines brightest when it’s backed by confidence and charisma.