Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Savannah Laurén, Kelsey Smith, Karina Van Baast, Emma Benson & Josta Heers

(Left: Karina Van Baast, Middle: Savannah Laurén, Right: Kelsey Smith)

Maxim Cover Girl’s weekly Friday Features help mark the best day of the week with a smoldering lineup of standout models who are making serious headway in their respective competitions. These five lovely ladies are vying for an MCG crown, and you have the power of coronation. Sign up for a free Maxim VIP account and vote for your favorite now. If you know a model—or are a model—who’s ready to throw a hat in the MCG ring, join a competition today at covergirl.maxim.com.

Savannah Laurén (@savannahlauren__)

(Savannah Laurén)

Savannah Laurén is a model, actress, dancer, and former ballerina with a love for fashion and all things feminine. She’s played nearly every sport and has a deep appreciation for the arts in all their forms. Currently chasing her dream of becoming a successful actress, Laurén brings passion and drive to everything she does. You’ll find her horseback riding, traveling, cooking, or painting in her free time.

Kelsey Smith (@kelsssmithh)

(Kelsey Smith)

Kelsey Smith, 24, currently calls Chicago home. When she’s not embracing the city life, she’s all about staying fit, enjoying the outdoors, and making memories with friends. This bombshell goes all out for Halloween every year, never says no to a good espresso martini, and won’t pass up a boat day for anything.

Karina Van Baast (@apollonia_sevyn)

(Karina Van Baast)

Karina Van Baast finds her serenity in music and her spark in creating. A self-taught seamstress who proudly graduated from the University of YouTube, she turned curiosity into craftsmanship. Versatile, fearless, and always evolving, Van Baast proves that passion and drive are the ultimate power duo.

Emma Benson (@emmabensonnn)

(Emma Benson)

Emma Benson is always ready to collaborate with a strong creative team to showcase her adaptive skills and fierce look. When she’s not in front of the camera, she works in veterinary medicine, fueled by her passion for animals. A lover of photography and modeling, Emma also fills her downtime with singing, sports, and hands-on crafts.

Josta Heers (@jostaheers)

(Josta Heers)

Josta Heers is a 20-year-old dancer and aspiring model from Orlando, Florida, fueled by creativity, movement, and a penchant for all things beachy. Dance has shaped her confidence, discipline, and undeniable stage presence. Inspired by the world of swimsuit fashion, Heers has her sights set on designing her own line one day.