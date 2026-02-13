Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Shaina Rose, Lian Ava, Lily, Vera & Kristin

“Friday Features” spotlights standout Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Shaina Rose, Middle: Vera, Right: Lian Ava)

Maxim Cover Girl has officially kicked off a brand-new competition, giving models the chance to star in a YouTube series and become a brand campaign model for Whipped Cream Swimwear. It’s an exciting opportunity to step into the spotlight and take their modeling career to the next level.

Now the question is: Do any of this week’s Friday Feature models have what it takes? You can help us crown a winner by creating a free Maxim VIP account and casting your vote.

Shaina Rose (@shainarosee)

(Shaina Rose)

Shaina Rose is a photographer and stylist who loves storytelling in all its forms. She’s passionate about living a healthy, beautiful life while spreading creativity and positive energy wherever she goes. With her signature vintage flair, Rose brings a fresh and distinctive edge to our competitions.

Lian Ava (@lian.ava)

(Lian Ava)

Lian Ava loves to paint and embrace her creativity in every form. Her favorite pastime is sipping tea in the morning while listening to the birds welcome the day. Raised by immigrants from an island brimming with fresh fruit, lush vegetation, and vibrant wildlife, she grew up surrounded by natural beauty. As she adapted to the American lifestyle, Ava carved out her own lane in the fashion industry, blending her roots with her modern edge.

(Lily)

Lily is a San Francisco girl who loves to bake and cook. She enjoys traveling, meeting new people, and creating special dishes in the kitchen. With a large garden at home, she grows almost everything she needs, bringing fresh, homegrown flavor straight from soil to table.

(Vera)

Vera is bold by nature and refined by experience. She believes beauty is true power when it’s rooted in authenticity, discipline, and self-respect. She’s here to shine—and to remind others they can do the same.

(Kristin)

Kristin is a model and actress with a wide range of passions. From weightlifting and Pilates to gardening, yoga, writing, hula hooping, cinematography, and her faith—her interests are as dynamic as she is. With runway experience at Texas Swim Week, she knows how to command the catwalk and own every moment in the spotlight.