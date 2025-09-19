Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Shannon Jones, Cindy Sterling, Coco, Natasha Yasmin & Meaghan

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Coco, Middle: Cindy Sterling, Right: Shannon Jones)

This week’s dose of Friday Feature models is sure to exceed your expectations. These five beauties are using their own styles and stories to make moves in our various Maxim Cover Girl modeling competitions. Join them by signing up here or cast your vote by creating a free Maxim VIP account here.

Shannon Jones (@shanj0nes)

(Shannon Jones)

Shannon Jones is the ultimate girl’s girl—equal parts beauty guru and fashion addict. A fitness baddie with a serious foodie streak, Jones can flip the switch from bikini bombshell to full-glam goddess without missing a beat. Whether she’s planning tonight’s workout or tomorrow’s wardrobe, one thing’s certain: This style chameleon never takes a day off from looking flawless.

Cindy Sterling (@cindyesterling)

(Cindy Sterling)

Cindy Sterling is the definition of a creator. She paints, cooks, models, and even writes music—because one lane just isn’t enough. A lifelong animal lover, she proudly backs Rescue City as her charity of choice. Once dreaming of becoming a vet, Cindy now crunches numbers in finance by day while flexing her artistic side after hours. She’s a little bit sweet, a little bit spicy, and 100 percent unforgettable.

(Coco)

Coco has that undeniable “it” factor—bold, beautiful, and impossible to ignore. When she’s not stealing the spotlight, this bunny and dog mom is serving up wins on the pickleball court, the golf course, or spiking it on the volleyball net. Animals, sports, and pure star power—Coco’s got it all. The only question is: Does she have your vote?

Natasha Yasmin (@natashayasmin22)

(Natasha Yasmin)

For Natasha Yasmin, few moments top the honor of representing her country as Ms. Uzbekistan World 2024. Now, this New Yorker has her sights set on a Maxim Cover Girl crown. Always on the move, Natasha lives for an active lifestyle, whether it’s Pilates, yoga, ice skating, or dancing. Give her a challenge, and she’s game to conquer it with style.

(Meaghan)

Meaghan is a walking canvas of art and expression. Her greatest masterpiece? Being a devoted mom to six kids—though modeling comes in at a close second. An eyelash scientist with a passport full of stamps, she brings global flair and unstoppable energy wherever she goes.