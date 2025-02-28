Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Sheetal Deo, Ly White, Ashton Tate, Awtacon & Jaclyn Rachelle

Spotlighting five standout contenders competing in the 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition.

(Bottom right: @yaamon, All others: Maxim Cover Girl competition)

Welcome to the second installment of Friday Features, where we spotlight the fiercest contenders in the Maxim Cover Girl, Hot Girl Summer, and Icon competitions. These five models aren’t just stunning—they’ve got the drive, the charisma, and the fan power to go all the way. With top-tier portfolios and a relentless push through the rounds, they’ve proven they’re more than just a pretty face. They’ve mastered the art of the hustle, keeping their supporters engaged and the votes rolling in. Now, it’s time to give them the recognition they deserve.

Sheetal Deo (@sheetaldeo1)

(Maxim Cover Girl competition)

Hailing from the paradise of Fiji, Sheetal Deo lives by the art of presence, manifestation, and goal-setting—and it shows. She’s captivated voters in the Hot Girl Summer competition, making a power move into the Finals Qualifier with undeniable charm and confidence. More than just a natural in front of the camera, Deo thrives on stage, singing and dancing with effortless grace. But when she’s not commanding attention, she’s finding her Zen—lost in a good book, mastering her yoga flow, or inspiring others as a life coach. A mix of beauty, brains, and balance—Deo is the full package.

Ly White (@lywhiteofficial)

(Maxim Cover Girl competition)

Ly White isn’t just breaking into the modeling scene—she’s dominating it. A mother of two with an unstoppable drive, she’s all about self-improvement, business smarts and leveling up every day. From runway to print, commercial gigs to acting, DJing and event planning—she does it all with effortless style. Sitting at the top of her Maxim Cover Girl group, she’s also blazed through the Hot Girl Summer Semi-Finals and conquered five of the ten Icon leagues. New to the game but playing like a pro, White is proving that talent, ambition, and a killer work ethic are the ultimate power trio.

Ashton Tate (@ms.ashton.tate)

(Maxim Cover Girl competition)

Ashton Tate isn’t just a model—she’s a force. With professional-grade photos and next-level poses, she’s made a serious impact in our competitions. But her talent goes beyond the lens. By day, she’s a powerhouse in the banking industry, serving as a VP of technology quality and engineering. By night, she’s ruling the runway, stacking wins in Dallas pageants and pushing her way through the Maxim Cover Girl competition Quarterfinals. With her sharp mind, undeniable beauty and relentless drive, Tate isn’t just here to compete—she’s here to take it all.

(Maxim Cover Girl competition)

Awtacon is leveling up in more ways than one. A dedicated gamer with her own Twitch following, she connects with fans both in-game and in real life, proving she’s got both screen presence and real-world charm. When she’s not streaming, she’s out exploring—her travels are always dog-friendly, packed with adventure and full of outdoor vibes. Her modeling portfolio is just as dynamic, earning her a first-place spot in her Maxim Cover Girl group and pushing her through four rounds of the Hot Girl Summer competition. With a heart for animals, she’s repping Rescue City as her charity of choice. Beauty, brains and a controller—she’s got it all.

Jaclyn Rachelle (@jaclynrachelle27)

Jaclyn is the perfect mix of beauty and badassery. When she’s not crushing a workout or lighting up a photoshoot, you’ll find her dominating the gaming world on Twitch—whether it’s Fortnite or one of her go-to RPGs. Her fierce energy translates effortlessly into both her modeling portfolio and her on-screen presence, proving she’s got more than just a killer look—she’s got game. Currently making moves in the Icon Ruby round and climbing the Hot Girl Summer competition ladder, she’s turning heads in and out of a bikini. Plus, she’s got heart—choosing the Breast Cancer Research Foundation as her charity of choice. A total knockout with skills to match.

Tune in next week for another Friday Features segment.