Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Shinee, De’Anna Collins, Anastasia Love, Samantha Keltner & Taylor Miller

“Friday Features” spotlights five standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders

(Clockwise from top left: Samantha Keltner, Taylor Miller, Anastasia Love, De’Anna Collins, Shinee)

It’s Friday—time to meet five more knockout models who are dominating the Maxim Cover Girl competition polls. Time flies when you’re surrounded by beauty, and it’s flying even faster because today marks the final call for our inaugural Hot Girl Summer competition. This is your last shot to get in on the action and compete for $25,000 in cash, an exclusive trip to Miami, a professional Maxim photoshoot and a coveted feature in Maxim. Think you’ve got what it takes? Sign up now! To our loyal readers: This is where you come in. Cast your votes here and help us crown the next Maxim Cover Girl competition winner. Don’t miss your chance to help shape Maxim history.

(Shinee)

First up this week: Shinee. If she looks familiar, that’s because she made waves in last year’s Maxim Cover Girl competition, fighting her way to the semi-finals. Now, with that veteran edge, she’s back—smarter, stronger, and ready to take the crown. Shinee isn’t just making moves—she’s dominating. She’s already in the Finals of both the Hot Girl Summer and Cover Girl competitions, proving she’s a force to be reckoned with. Originally from the rugged landscapes of Montana, she now thrives under the neon glow of Las Vegas. When she’s not on the set of a modeling gig or grinding in the gym, Shinee is making waves in the music industry. A dedicated dog lover and proud family-first kind of woman, she’s got a heart just as fierce as her ambition. She’s chosen Rescue City as her charity, showing her deep love for animals and the causes that matter.

De’Anna Collins (@thedeannanycole)

(De’Anna Collins)

De’Anna Collins isn’t just about looking good—she’s about living beautifully. A true Libra, she’s got an effortless appreciation for style, elegance, and art, and she brings that energy to everything she does. A Nashville native with a passion for all things plant-based, Collins has been turning heads in the modeling world for six years, crediting her flawless glow to a dedicated skincare routine. When she’s not in front of the camera, you’ll find her hitting the gym or soaking up the serenity of nature. And after breaking a sweat? She unwinds with a good book or puts pen to paper, crafting stories of her own. But Collins is more than just beauty and balance—she’s got heart. If she takes the crown, she plans to donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a cause close to home and one she’d be honored to support.

Anastasia Love (@anastasia.love.inla)

(Anastasia Love)

“Believe. Achieve. Inspire.” That’s not just a motto for Anastasia Love—it’s how she lives. A single mom-preneur and business powerhouse, Love is proving that success isn’t just about talent—it’s about resilience, hustle, and the drive to inspire others. A motivational speaker who thrives on helping others overcome challenges and chase their dreams, Love walks the talk. When she’s not building her empire, she’s carving up the slopes on her snowboard or hitting the green for a round of golf—balancing her workaholic grind with an undeniable sporty edge. Based in L.A., but always on the move, Love is no stranger to life’s obstacles. She’s faced her share of struggles, but instead of letting them define her, she’s used them to fuel her rise. Now, she’s all about paying it forward—touching lives, making waves, and proving that dreams are worth chasing. Sitting strong in the Icon Sapphire League, Love is a couple steps away from lighting up the New York City skyline this September.

Samantha Keltner (@samantha.keltner)

(Samantha Keltner)

For this Kansas knockout, life’s about three things: fashion, fitness, and travel—and she’s mastered them all. Samantha Keltner isn’t just about looking good; she’s about being strong. She’s flexed her skills on the FMG International circuit in the Bikini Pro 35+ category, proving that dedication and discipline are part of her DNA. Need some daily fitspo and fashion fire? Hit up her Instagram, where she drops nonstop motivation. And when it comes to jet-setting, let’s just say her passport’s working overtime—Mexico, Portugal, Iceland, Canada, but who’s counting? Beyond the gym and the competition stage, Keltner’s got another ace up her sleeve—she’s a pro hair stylist. Convenient when you’re also a drop-dead gorgeous bikini model, right? She’s already made moves in all three active Maxim competitions, and something tells us she’s just getting warmed up.

Taylor Miller (@taymilllyy)

(Taylor Miller)

Rounding out this week’s Friday Features is none other than Taylor Miller—and trust us, she’s got range. One minute, she’s flashing a megawatt smile, the next, she’s bringing fierce, high-fashion energy—a true chameleon in front of the camera. Miller’s already crushed it, making her way into the Quarterfinals of the Cover Girl competition—but we know she’s got more to prove, more to show, and more to win. And when she’s not slaying a shoot? She’s dominating the dance floor or probably handing out Ls at the bowling alley.

Keep your eyes on Keltner and Miller—because this competition is only getting hotter.

Tune in next week for another Friday Features segment. As always, models can enter our competitions here and fans can cast votes here to help us find our next Maxim Cover Girl, Icon, and Hot Girl Summer champions.