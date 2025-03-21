Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Taylor Brunger, Iscely Rocio, Regan McKenna, Elizabeth Resnick & Olivia Astolfi

“Friday Features” spotlights five standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Taylor Brunger, Middle: Iscely Rocio, Right: Olivia Astolfi)

Competition is in high-gear as our first three Maxim Cover Girl competitions of the year charge full-speed ahead. A select few models have already earned their way to the interview rounds and sparked deep debates among our judges. With more interviews still on deck, every contestant is fighting to secure their spot on the coveted list. Meanwhile, the Hot Girl Summer registration window has officially closed—it’s an all-out sprint to the finish line. But don’t worry, there’s still time to throw your hat in the ring. Our renowned Cover Girl competition and the brand-new Icon competition are still open for entrants—but not for long. And remember, your vote matters. Maxim readers play a key role in crowning our champions. Sign up for a Maxim VIP account now and make your voice heard

Tayla Brunger (@tayla.brunger)

(Taylor Brunger)

With piercing eyes, a sun-kissed glow, and an unstoppable physique, Tayla Brunger commands attention in every frame. A D1 athlete, she spends her days grinding in the gym and dominating the track, proving that strength and beauty go hand in hand. Her portfolio is a testament to her love for the outdoors and dedication to fitness, featuring breathtaking shots from Italy, Greece, Hawaii, and France. And she’s not just collecting passport stamps—she’s stacking wins. Brunger has muscled her way into the Quarterfinals of the Cover Girl competition and secured a spot in the Icon competition’s Emerald League, proving she’s got what it takes to go all the way.

Iscely Rocio (@iscelyrocio)

(Iscely Rocio)

With Bolivian, Japanese, and Italian heritage, Iscely Rocio is proud of her captivating cultural blend. At 31 years young, she’s mastered the art of living life to the fullest. Her secret? She always wears a radiant smile, spends quality time with family and friends, and stays committed to keeping her beach bod in peak form with gym sessions and Pilates. Outgoing, kind-hearted, and undeniably star material, she’s got both the charisma and the looks to turn heads. Rocio has already locked in a Quarterfinal spot in the Cover Girl competition, and with just three more wins, she’ll be facing the judges for that all-important interview.

Regan McKenna (@regan_mckenna)

(Regan McKenna)

Some models have beauty, some have presence—Regan McKenna has both. A Quarterfinalist in the Maxim Cover Girl competition, she’s got that undeniable “it” factor—the kind that stops you in your tracks. Fresh off a Parisian fashion adventure, McKenna doubled down on her love for modeling, drawing inspiration from the city’s high fashion and artistic energy. But she’s not just a runway queen—when she’s not turning heads in fashion capitals, you’ll find her soaking up the sun at the beach, strumming her guitar by a campfire, or getting lost in the world of art (Her Louvre visit was a dream come true.) And don’t get tricked by her beauty—McKenna knows how to handle herself. Whether it’s throwing axes or throwing punches, she’s got skills that go beyond the catwalk.

Elizabeth Resnick (@happyhealthyandhot_elizabeth)

(Elizabeth Resnick)

Elizabeth Resnick isn’t just breaking barriers—she’s rewriting the narrative. Born in 1966, this double-certified health and weight loss coach is on a mission to prove that age is just a number—and she’s got the receipts to back it up. With nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, Resnick is an absolute force on social media, inspiring thousands with her wellness wisdom and no-excuses attitude. One of her secrets? Clean eating—which is why she wrote The Happy Healthy and Hot Cookbook, bringing her formula for looking and feeling incredible to the masses. Her hard work and dedication have propelled her to the Cover Girl Finals, Hot Girl Summer Finals Qualifier, and the Icon Gold League, proving she’s a true powerhouse in the competition. When she’s not coaching, writing, or creating content, she’s hiking, traveling, and enjoying family time. A passionate dog lover, Resnick supports Rescue City, making a difference one pup at a time. And if you haven’t seen her on local news yet, now’s your chance—check it out here.

Olivia Astolfi (@olivia_astolfi)

(Olivia Astolfi)

By day, Olivia Astolfi is a force in the world of medical device and insurance sales, but her true dream? Gracing the cover of a world-renowned magazine—and she’s well on her way. A self-proclaimed old soul, Astolfi finds peace in reading, writing, and crocheting. She’s making serious moves in the Maxim Cover Girl competition, securing spots as a Hot Girl Summer Semi-Final Qualifier and Cover Girl Semi-Finalist. Her journey is also deeply personal. With a grandmother who battled breast cancer three times, Astolfi has chosen to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a cause that reminds us all to cherish life and chase our dreams—just like she is.