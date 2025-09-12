Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Taylor Jones, Majin Molly, Jenny DiSomma, Jennifer Carter & Shelby Hope

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Taylor Jones, Middle: Jenny DiSomma, Right: Jennifer Carter)

Sasha Liu was just named as the Maxim Icon competition winner, but don’t fret over missed opportunities. Maxim Cover Girl just launched two more competitions: Radiance, a modeling competition dedicated to showcasing timeless beauty past 40, and Euro Summer, where our winner will travel through France and Italy vlogging for Maxim. Join now at covergirl.maxim.com. After meeting five more standout MCG competition contenders below, help us crown our other champions by making a free Maxim VIP account here and casting your vote.

Taylor Jones (@taylorjonesclimbs)

(Taylor Jones)

Taylor Jones likes to take fitness to new heights, literally. As a Versa Climber instructor, she pushes limits with a workout that challenges even the toughest athletes. Her passion for health and movement proves strength isn’t just physical, it’s a lifestyle.

Majin Molly (@majinmolly)

(Majin Molly)

Majin Molly is proof that gaming isn’t just play. Equal parts gamer, creator, and trend-setter, she turns every cosplay and digital stream into a performance you can’t ignore. As a Twitch streamer and founder of Fullstackbb, she’s turned her passion into a platform, building a community that’s fun and fierce.

Jenny DiSomma (@jennydfit1)

(Jenny DiSomma)

Jenny DiSomma is living proof that strength is the new standard. A fitness lover with a daily routine, she still makes time for what matters most: family and her love of animals. Her balance of discipline and compassion shows that true wellness goes far beyond the gym.

Jennifer Carter (@jcflorida12)

(Jennifer Carter)

Sunshine is Jennifer Carter’s constant backdrop, but her energy burns brighter. From Florida roots to boundless ambition, Carter is a powerhouse who wears many hats, healthcare professional, animal rescue advocate, and confident model. Her passion for helping others, whether saving lives or giving strays a second chance, proves beauty is even stronger when it’s backed by purpose.

Shelby Hope (@shelby_hope)

(Shelby Hope)

Shelby Hope, an artist with a love for solo travel, finds inspiration in every corner of the world, always with her loyal dog by her side. Independent yet soulful, Hope proves that creativity and courage are the ultimate passport. With a bright smile, determination, and an outlook as radiant as her presence, she embodies the optimism that keeps dreams alive.