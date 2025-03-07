Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Tia Munk, Tatum Brooke, Dr. Laura Valentina, Sabrina Grace & Francis

“Friday Features” spotlights five standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Dr. Laura Valentina, Middle: Tatum Brooke, Right: Tia Munk)

Maxim Cover Girl continues to turn up the heat. If you’ve been keeping up with our Friday Features, you’ve already seen some of our fiercest competitors. This week, we’re shining the spotlight on five more standouts who are bringing their A-game with stunning submissions. The competition is stacked with drop-dead gorgeous, show-stopping shots—but who will take the crown? You decide. Become a Maxim VIP here and cast your vote now. Think you or someone you know has what it takes to grace the cover of Maxim? Sign up here for our latest competitions, including Hot Girl Summer and Icon, before it’s too late. Register now and own the spotlight.

Tia Munk (@bareelegant)

(Tia Munk)

Meet Tia Munk, the Laotian beauty who’s proving she’s more than just a pretty face. Raised in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this multi-talented stunner is making waves in the beauty industry with her own cosmetics brand, launched just last year. But Munk isn’t just about beauty—she’s got brains and creativity to match. When she’s not behind the camera, perfecting her photography and videography skills, she’s utilizing her imagination to write children’s books. A true powerhouse, she’s already clinched spots in the Maxim Cover Girl and Hot Girl Summer Semi-Finals, along with the Icon Sapphire League. Beyond the competition, Munk is all about giving back. She’s chosen Soldiers’ Angels as her charity, showing love and gratitude to our troops. Keep your eyes on this one—she’s got the looks, talent, and hustle to go all the way. Vote now and help her take the crown!

Tatum Brooke (@tatumbrooke_)

(Tatum Brooke)

Meet Tatum Brooke, the classy-meets-edgy stunner turning heads in the Maxim Cover Girl competition. With a killer portfolio and fierce determination, she’s here to win—and it shows. Brooke hit the modeling scene at just 12 years old and never looked back. Now based in Austin, she’s a cosplay queen who travels the country bringing characters to life at anime conventions. But her passions don’t stop there—she’s a true creative force, whether she’s whipping up a new recipe, capturing a striking photo, or diving into the world of art and food (her two greatest loves). Her hustle is paying off—Brooke has battled her way into the Quarterfinals of the Cover Girl competition and is making waves in the Icon Emerald League. Want some serious artistic inspiration? Hit up her Instagram and see why she’s one to watch.

Dr. Laura Valentina (@mrsserbiaworldwide)

(Dr. Laura Valentina)

Dr. Laura Valentina isn’t just a beauty—she’s an emblem of fire and freedom. A clinical psychotherapist, life coach, and crowned 2024 Mrs. Serbia Worldwide, she’s dedicated to helping people craft lives they’re passionate about through her “Peace of Mindful” practice. Valentina is all about unlocking human potential, blending psychology with spirituality. Her go-to stress reliever? Hot yoga, where she channels her energy and inner strength. Now, she’s taking that same unstoppable drive into the Maxim Cover Girl competition, battling her way into the Quarterfinals of both the Hot Girl Summer and Cover Girl competitions.

Sabrina Grace (@sabrinagrace.official)

(Sabrina Grace)

Sabrina Grace is the definition of a modern-day Renaissance woman—model, actress, real estate agent, and Georgia State University student. But when she’s not striking a pose or owning the screen, she’s out in the wild, living life on her own terms. An avid hunter, fisher, and nature photographer, Grace is at home where the air is fresh, the scenery is untouched and the camera is ready. While she stuns in front of the lens, she’s just as passionate about what’s happening behind it—always chasing the perfect shot of nature’s raw beauty. And if you think she’s all about glamour? Think again—she’s a trained kickboxer too. Currently ranked 2nd in her Ruby League round and a Quarterfinalist in the Cover Girl competition, Grace is proving she’s got the grit to go all the way.

Francis (@sarahfrancishollis)

(Francis)

Closing out this week’s Friday Features is the unstoppable Francis—a true rule-breaker and game-changer who’s making major waves in the Maxim Cover Girl and Hot Girl Summer Semi-Finals. This Colorado-based artist, designer, and entrepreneur thrives off the grid, embracing adventure at every turn. Whether she’s off-roading, camping, paddleboarding or soaking in remote hot springs, Francis is all about unplugging from the world and tapping into pure freedom. No cell service? No problem. A true “Professional Amateur of Everything,” she builds, creates, and challenges the status quo with effortless confidence.

Tune in next week for another Friday Features segment. As always, models can enter our competitions here and fans can cast votes here to help us find our next Maxim Cover Girl, Icon, and Hot Girl Summer champions.