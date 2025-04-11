Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Tori Rieger, Oneka, Sara Rybacki, Jacqueline & Aiyana Churcher

“Friday Features” spotlights five standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left to right: Tori Rieger, Oneka, Jaqueline)

Welcome to the Maxim Cover Girl competition Friday Feature—a weekly drop where we spotlight five knockout contenders heating up our modeling competitions. These ladies aren’t just pretty faces; they’re fierce, focused and ready to dominate. Models, you’ve got just three days left to throw your hat (and heels) into the ring for a shot at the ultimate prize: $100,000 cash and a glam trip to NYC for a cover shoot with the legendary Gilles Bensimon. Join now. Want to help crown the next Maxim Cover Girl? Hit that VIP button, cast your vote and make it count.

Tori Rieger (@torixrieger)

(Tori Rieger)

Kicking things off strong is the breathtaking Tori Rieger—and let’s just say, her black-and-white bikini shot stopped us in our tracks. But Reiger’s more than a sun-kissed stunner. She’s a proud Philadelphia Eagles die-hard, and her photos are a full vibe—she goes from cowgirl cool to fitness warrior to Cinderella at the royal ball like it’s nothing. A globe-trotter with a soft spot for animals, Tori’s real mission is to spread kindness and mental health awareness—with style.

(Oneka)

Modeling isn’t Oneka’s hobby—it’s her obsession, and it shows in every frame. She’s got a pose for every vibe, a hairstyle for every outfit, and an Instagram feed that could double as a mood board. When she’s not lighting up the lens, Oneka finds peace getting her hands dirty—literally. She’s a proud plant mama with a green thumb and a poetic soul, finding her zen through writing and nature. Now in the Cover Girl Semi-Finals, she’s gunning for that all-important judge’s interview, where she can really let her full personality shine through.

Sara Rybacki (@sara.rybacki)

(Sara Rybacki)

A World Finalist in the Swimsuit USA pageant, Sara Rybacki is the living, breathing definition of Hot Girl Summer—bikini on, adventure dialed all the way up. From skydiving to jet skiing to scuba diving, she’s all about chasing thrills and making memories. But behind the bombshell aura is a big heart—Sara’s dedicating her run to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, honoring her grandmother with every vote she earns.

(Jaqueline)

Next up is Jaqueline—a natural beauty with big dreams and serious drive. She’s ridden her way straight into the Cover Girl Finals and is eyeing that seat across from the judges. And trust us, this girl’s got range, from horseback riding and hiking to piano playing, dancing and singing—Jaqueline’s the full package. She’s chosen to represent Soldiers’ Angels, saying, “I have many service members in my family and see the sacrifices they and their families make. We need more care for those that serve and protect.” Salute to that.

Aiyana Churcher (@yana.modelz)

(Aiyana Churcher)

Closing out this week’s rendezvous is the divine Aiyana Churcher. Choreographer, modeling coach and all-around creative force—Aiyana’s got a fire that doesn’t quit. She’s bold, brilliant, and built to lead, with a passion for the arts and a growing love for mentorship. Already gracing magazines and commanding billboards, Churcher’s setting her sights on the Maxim spotlight. A fierce contender in the Cover Girl Finals and repping hard in the Icon Gold League, she’s here to make a statement.

