Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Triana Love, Mary Webb, Milan Noelle, Jaclyn Cartier & Sara Walden

“Friday Features” highlights standout Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Triana Love, Middle: Milan Noelle, Right: Jaclyn Cartier)

Maxim Cover Girl just launched a brand-new competition, and this time the winner will strut the catwalk. Join the Randa Rose Runway Competition for your chance at $20,000 cash and a runway slot in Chicago. In the meantime, feel free to support your favorite from this week’s Friday Features lineup—tap here to vote now.

Triana Love (@trianalovely)

(Triana Love)

Triana Love is as comfortable in the dirt as she is in front of the camera. A country-bred knockout who grew up racing dirt bikes, she’s a blend of high-octane energy and picture-perfect beauty. When she isn’t crushing it in the gym or hitting the trails, she’s a wellness devotee with a creative streak that’s as sharp as her archery skills.

Mary Webb (@maryc_webb)

(Mary Webb)

Straight out of Marion, Alabama, Mary Webb is the definition of Southern charm with a high-voltage twist. A natural-born performer who’s already commanded the screen in music videos, she’s lethal in a cowboy hat and leather boots.

Milan Noelle (@milannoelle)

(Milan Noelle)

A quintessential Maxim Cover Girl hopeful, Milan Noelle pairs high-fashion aesthetics with a self-proclaimed “confident, ambitious, and inspirational” drive that’s impossible to ignore. While her look is undeniable, it’s her unforgettable story and “lead-from-the-front” strength that truly set her apart.

Jaclyn Cartier (@jaclyncartier)

(Jaclyn Cartier)

Los Angeles native Jaclyn Cartier is a fashion industry veteran with over two decades of experience in front of the lens. She isn’t just a model—she’s a creative force who recently launched her own floral and interior styling empire. Even with an enviable career, one bucket-list box remains unchecked: Maxim.

Sara Walden (@sdub619)

(Sara Walden)

Sara Walden is the rare combination of high-level intellect and spontaneous soul. An educated world traveler with a passport full of stories, you can find her rescuing animals, supporting pet owners in need, or scouting her next shot from behind the lens in her free time.