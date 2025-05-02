Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Valorie Dash, Anna Yakovleva, Brittany Ann Hunter, Daryl Leora & Samantha Rachael

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Clockwise from top left: Samantha Rachael, Brittany Ann Hunter, @_zeroni_, Anna Yakovleva, Valorie Dash)

As five ongoing Maxim Cover Girl competitions continue to heat up, it’s clear that this year’s lineup is raising the bar and then some, as evidenced by our latest batch of Friday Feature beauties. Meanwhile, the Shades of Grey and Elegance competitions are open now for registration at covergirl.maxim.com. You can cast your vote, back your favorite bombshell, and help crown the next MCG queen. The power is in your hands—use it wisely.

Valorie Dash (@valoriedash)

(Valorie Dash)

Try looking away from Valorie Dash—we dare you. This California stunner is a radio powerhouse, a digital queen, and the kind of woman who turns heads with just a smile. With over a million followers on Instagram and counting, her rise is poised to continue indefinitely. Dash’s voice has graced the airwaves on her namesake Dash Radio show, and she’s linked up with heavy hitters like VH1 and Complex Networks. She’s an entrepreneurial force, a proud mom of two, and a vibe all her own. Off the mic? She’s got moves—catch her singing, dancing, and owning every room she enters.

Anna Yakovleva (@annyakovleva.ay)

(Anna Yakovleva)

Living loud in Las Vegas and repping Sagittarius energy to the fullest, Anna Yakovleva is a certified triple threat: bold, fearless, and straight-up unstoppable. A multi-published model with serious credentials, she’s already blazed her way to the Hot Girl Summer and Cover Girl finals this season—and trust us, it’s no accident. Off the runway, Yakovleva crushes it on the tennis court, rides horses like a wild spirit, and knows her way around a camera just as well as a console.

Brittany Ann Hunter (@ant.brinty.an)

(Brittany Ann Hunter)

Born and raised on the sun-soaked shores of Oahu, Brittany Ann Hunter is the kind of beauty that radiates from the inside out. A voice actress and model with a megawatt smile, she’s got a gift for good energy—and she’s not keeping it to herself. Hunter is all about helping others glow up—mind, body, and soul. With that aura and those looks, who wouldn’t want her guiding their next move?

Daryl Leora (@darylleora)

(@_zeroni_)

Daryl Leora doesn’t follow trends—she thrifts them, flips them, and makes them iconic. With a signature look that screams retro-chic and a camera presence you can’t scroll past, this fiery redhead is the definition of a style chameleon. Any outfit. Any location. Any mood. She owns it. Already locked in for Miami Swim Week 2025, Leora’s star is rising fast—and she’s doing it her way. A Pisces with a passion for aesthetics, she doubles as a master esthetician when she’s not antique hunting or bingeing Survivor with her calico sidekick.

Samantha Rachael (@samantharachaelberg)

(Samantha Rachael)

Samantha Rachael isn’t just turning heads—she’s changing minds. A powerhouse keynote speaker and millennial thought leader, this Charlotte-based brunette blends glam with grit. With titles like Miss Teen Massachusetts International and America’s Most Beautiful Miss North Carolina under her belt, she’s proven she can command both the runway and the room. With over a decade of experience in marketing and fashion modeling, Rachael brings brains and beauty in equal measure. She’s repped by MMG Model and Talent Management, advocates for child abuse awareness, and still finds time to slay every catwalk she steps on. Empowered, elegant, and impossible to ignore.