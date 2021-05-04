Maxim Cuts Ties With Maxim Mexico

Australia, Russia, South Korea, Italy, Czech Republic and Slovakia still have licensed Maxim international editions.
Yovanna Ventura Maxim Mexico Cover

Maxim Inc. has officially cut ties with Maxim Mexico. 

Any person or publication purporting to represent Maxim in Mexico is in violation of Maxim's trademark. 

In addition to Maxim's flagship U.S. edition, the brand's authorized international licensees—in Australia, Russia, South Korea, Italy, Czech Republic and Slovakia—can be found here.

To learn more about licensing opportunities with Maxim, contact licensing@maxim.com.

