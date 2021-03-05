Maxim Influencer of the Week: Tara Marie

"The best comment I've ever received: 'You're breathtaking, and coming from an asthmatic that's saying a lot.'"

Meet Tara Marie, a beauty and hair influencer who is among the scores of social media standouts who have joined the Maxim Creator Network. Check out her top tips on building your social media brand below.

What's the best way for influencers to increase their number of followers and become more relevant?

In my experience the best way to increase your followers is to have content that adds value to their lives somehow. Give people a reason to want to follow you and they will!

What dream brands would you love to collaborate with?

I'd love to collaborate with Fenty Beauty and Shea Moisture for a beauty campaign.

What are your absolute best tips for taking a great Instagram photo?

Great lighting is key! As long as you have great lighting, you're good to go. Having a nice simple background helps you be the main focus of the photo as well.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw inspiration from the curly community on Instagram. There's so many great hair influencers out there and we all try to support each other.

What’s the funniest/most interesting comment you’ve ever received from one of your followers?

The best comment I've ever received was this very clever pick-up line actually. Someone wrote, "You're breathtaking, and coming from an asthmatic that's saying a lot." I thought that was pretty funny and creative.

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned from becoming an influencer?

I learned that you have to learn that there's no way to please everyone. Someone will always critique what you do and say, so it's best to just be yourself and the right audience will find you.

What excites you most about being an influencer?

Being able to help my followers is what excites me the most. I love getting messages from people telling me how my tips have helped them transform their hair. That's a big part of what keeps me going.

What’s your best piece of advice for growing a personal brand?

Be consistent! When you're first starting out, make sure you have a clear plan for your page and make sure you're consistently putting out content in your niche. There's a lot of competition out there and easy to get lost, so you have to make sure you stand out!

