Maxim Influencer of the Week: Alana Campos

"This one guy from Russia told me he has never seen the ocean, and through my content he gets to experience the world."

Alana Campos

Alana Campos is a Brazilian-born, Las Vegas-based travel blogger, exercise advocate, influencer and model who's visited 25 countries across 5 continents. She's also among the scores of social media influencers who have joined the Maxim Creator Network. Check out her top tips on how to expand your social media brand below:

Alana Campos

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What's the best way for influencers to increase their number of followers and become more relevant?

I think that staying consistent with content plays a huge part, also utilizing all the tools Instagram gives us. Example: I always tag 20 accounts related to travel on all my travel posts, use hashtags and engage with your followers, like and reply to comments. It's very time-consuming, but it makes that relationship between you and your followers more authentic and fun.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Alana Campos

What dream brands would you love to collaborate with?

I have collaborated with some amazing hotels, but a couple that I have my eye on are Four Seasons hotels, Soneva hotels, and Giraffe Manor hotel in Africa.

What are your absolute best tips for taking a great Instagram photo?

The biggest thing to put into consideration is lighting and framing. Knowing the angle is huge. For me, the angle depends on the photo, for lighting I never shoot when the sun is the brightest. The best times for shooting are morning or afternoon. Sunset lighting is absolutely the best, is when the light is the most soft.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

From other creators and also from research. Before I go on a trip, I research the best places to visit, then I look for photo inspirations on Pinterest and Google, then Instagram. I don't look to redo a photo that is already out there, it's more to see what else can be created in a certain location.

What’s the funniest/most interesting comment you’ve ever received from one of your followers?

Hm, not sure about the funniest. But I have followers that travel the world with me. This one guy from Russia told me he has never seen the ocean, and through my content he gets to experience the world. It was quite touching and gratifying.

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned from becoming an influencer?

Being present is important, it's so easy to get carried away with social media these days that we forget to enjoy the moment. Being an influencer for me is to help motivate people to travel and be the best version of themselves, I share a lot about health, and it makes me so happy when people tell me I motivated them to change their eating and exercising habits.

What excites you most about being an influencer?

Being able to share my experiences with people who don't have the same opportunities.

What’s your best piece of advice for growing a personal brand?

First, you need to find out what is that you want to do, then learn everything in that field. Today you can find anything and everything online for free. Define your brand, then find your audience, empower, have something to offer. When I started building my social media and brand, I didn't know what I wanted to do. I made many mistakes, but I learned from them. Now it's easier to say no to opportunities that don't match my brand because I know exactly what my brand is about.

Maxim has worked with top brands and talent for decades, and now we've added the Maxim Creator Network to our diverse platform to help brands connect with our audience in the digital world.

The Maxim Creator Network is the ultimate in-house tool for brands that want to work with creators and run successful influencer marketing campaigns and rising influencers that want the ability to partner with the brands they love to tell passionate, authentic stories, together.