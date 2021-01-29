Maxim Influencer of the Week: Alison Kay Bowles

"I give my audience guides and experience to become empowered, confident, and inspired to reach their goals."

Alison Kay Bowles

Maxim has worked with top brands and talent for decades, and now we've added the Maxim Creator Network to our diverse platform to help brands connect with our audience in the digital world. The Maxim Creator Network is the ultimate in-house tool for brands that want to work with creators and run successful influencer marketing campaigns and rising influencers that want the ability to partner with the brands they love to tell passionate, authentic stories, together. To amplify Maxim's latest platform, we'll be regularly spotlighting a "Maxim Influencer of the Week."

Let's kick things off with model and travel blogger Alison Kay Bowles, whose fiery Instagram feed has been named one of the top 20 follows by the New York Wire.

What's the best way for influencers to increase their number of followers and become more relevant?

Give value to your audience. Teach them something. Offer them something. I give my audience guides and experience to become empowered, confident, and inspired to reach their goals. I offer them my photo edits to help them curate an aesthetic Instagram feed. I teach them about other countries and cultures through my travel blog, wanderinheels.com, and help them plan their dream trip! It is important in return to also value your audience. Try to respond to as many comments and messages as you can.

What dream brands would you love to collaborate with?

My dream brands to collaborate with are Revolve, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Chanel, Michael Costello. Balmain, Guess, and more.

What are your absolute best tips for taking a great Instagram photo?

The best tip for taking a great Instagram photo is to feel your best. If you feel confident, you look confident. Be as extra as possible, and don't pay any mind to what other people might think or if other people are staring. Good lighting is best, but you can always make the most out of every photo. That's why I sell my presets on my website wanderinheels.com, so that you can turn any photo into an incredible one- even despite lighting issues.

Where do you draw inspiration from?

I draw inspiration for photoshoots from all over. I create folders of saved photos that I am inspired by on both Instagram and Pinterest in preparation for a travel destination or photoshoot. I take pieces and poses from photos that I like to start my own creative process to developing something even greater with my own taste.

What’s the funniest/most interesting comment you’ve ever received from one of your followers?

One time I posted (what I thought) was this awesome photo in the mountains of Chiang Mai, Thailand. I was in this luxurious outdoor hotel bath overlook the temple in the mountains. A couple followers commented asking why I posted a picture of a turkey leg. The turkey leg was me! The back of my head against the bath and my legs sticking out actually DID look like a turkey leg at first glance.

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned from becoming an influencer?

The biggest thing that I have learned is to always be genuine. There are so many influencers out there that are misleading. It is so important to establish trust with your audience and to always be real with them. As an influencer, you can lead people to be inspired, or you can lead them to feel self-conscious.

What excites you most about being an influencer?

The most exciting thing about being an influencer is having a platform that gives you a voice. I have the ability to become whoever I want to be with social media. I can say directly what I want to say. I have the ability to positively influence someone else's life, and I think that is pretty amazing.

What’s your best piece of advice for growing a personal brand?

Establish the message that you want to give to the world and stick with it. Find your niche, and stay consistent. Add value to all of your posts, whether it be inciting a genuine conversation with your followers or teaching them something in the caption.

