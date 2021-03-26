Maxim Influencer of the Week: Christen Dye

"This one guy kept quoting Will Ferrell on my pictures. It made laugh."

Christen Dye is a model, influencer and self-described "lover of positivity and good vibes." She's also among the scores of social media influencers who have joined the Maxim Creator Network. Check out her tips on expanding your personal brand below:

What's the best way for influencers to increase their number of followers and become more relevant?

I think the best way for influencers to grow is to collaborate with brands and other influencers! Keeping your name out there and showing your quality of content for brands is always best! Just keep putting yourself out there! It will pay off in the end.

Which dream brands that would you love to collaborate with?

I have been so blessed to work with some killer brands! A few I still have on my radar are Savage X Fenty, Alo Yoga, Luli Fama.

What are your absolute best tips for taking a great Instagram photo?

Clear quality is a game changer! And having a unique flair or style to all of your photos is best. I have three cameras, Photoshop and Lightroom, and the latest iPhone. I am always making sure I have the tools to produce quality content! But I would say the most important part is just being yourself and showing your personality in your photos.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I'd say I draw it from other large influencers and models! Cindy Prado, Cindy Crawford, Kara Del Toro, Nicole English, just to name a few. I am constantly looking at beautiful pages and drawing inspiration from them.

What’s the funniest/most interesting comment you’ve ever received from one of your followers?

Oh, I get tons of interesting comments. This one guy kept quoting Will Ferrell on my pictures. It made laugh.

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned from becoming an influencer?

I'm given the tools daily to use my voice and spread positivity to those who are following me. I'm learning to speak up and spread light to those who may need it! It's so important—especially right now—to make sure that you are doing things that better the world, and promote growth! Having the power to do that is really special.

What excites you most about being an influencer?

Working with new brands and growth is so exciting to me! I love the people I have met, and brand relationships I have made from being an influencer.

What’s your best piece of advice for growing a personal brand?

Collaborate! Reach out to likeminded individuals, help them in their growth, and let them help you. I think the more love you show to other people, the more you get in return! So build relationships, and keep putting yourself out there.

