Maxim Influencer of the Week: Lourdie Pierre

Lourdie Pierre is a former Ms. Royalty America pageant queen and lifestyle blogger and vlogger. She's also among the scores of social media influencers who have joined the Maxim Creator Network. Check out her tips on expanding your personal brand below:

What's the best way for influencers to increase their number of followers and become more relevant?

Let me give you an Instagram algorithm secret. Instagram Reels is currently competing with TikTok. The Instagram algorithm will move up your Reels video onto the main search engine. Using Instagram Reels has gotten me so much more exposure. It’s help increase the number of my followers. Shh, it’s just between us!

Which dream brands would you love to collaborate with?

I would love to collaborate with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie. I would also love to collaborate with Kim Kardashian's Skims collection.

What are your absolute best tips for taking a great Instagram photo?

Make sure the lighting is good. In the right light, especially sunlight, your skin will appear flawless.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw my inspiration from art. I have such a vivid imagination. In my mind I'm a great artist. I love colors and patterns. Art just brings out the best of me.

What’s the funniest/most interesting comment you’ve ever received from one of your followers?

I recently post a picture with the caption, "My look will keep you captive. One follower commented, "Lou really?!? The hair, the outfit, hell, even your skin will keep me captive." I could not stop laughing. Who says skin? That was so awesome!

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned from becoming an influencer?

The biggest thing I learned is to just be myself. In the beginning of my journey, I would copy other influencers who I admire style but noticed that it really didn't help increase my followers or likes. The moment I started posting and being myself, it's like the universe said, "Now you can influence." People genuinely love that I'm just myself.

What excites you most about being an influencer?

I absolutely love that I can use my platform not only to inspire other people but encourage them as well. It's makes me feel like I'm actually making a difference in someone's life.

What’s your best piece of advice for growing a personal brand?

Make sure you post eye-catching engaging content. People tend to be more drawn into raw beautiful pictures.

Maxim has worked with top brands and talent for decades, and now we've added the Maxim Creator Network to our diverse platform to help brands connect with our audience in the digital world.

The Maxim Creator Network is the ultimate in-house tool for brands that want to work with creators and run successful influencer marketing campaigns and rising influencers that want the ability to partner with the brands they love to tell passionate, authentic stories, together.