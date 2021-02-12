Maxim Influencer of the Week: Maggie Keating

"I've had a person DM-ing me original love poems for two years now, consistently. Honestly, I really do read them and get a kick out of them!"

Maxim has worked with top brands and talent for decades, and now we've added the Maxim Creator Network to our diverse platform to help brands connect with our audience in the digital world. The Maxim Creator Network is the ultimate in-house tool for brands that want to work with creators and run successful influencer marketing campaigns and rising influencers that want the ability to partner with the brands they love to tell passionate, authentic stories, together. To amplify Maxim's latest platform, we'll be regularly spotlighting a "Maxim Influencer of the Week."

This week's influencer is Maggie Keating, a model and fashion photographer based in Los Angeles who got her start on America's Next Top Model.

What's the best way for influencers to increase their number of followers and become more relevant?

In my opinion, the best way right now for influencers to increase their numbers and become more relevant is to have a clear and consistent voice to your brand. And now, more than ever, show of your personality! Connecting with your audience of followers is crucial for them to feel like they are apart of your journey, and can in ways relate to your life or what you speak up on/have interests in. Whether that is your hobbies like traveling, painting, eating, or maybe your work out routines, your family life, or your adorable pets.

Being present with your followers on a personal level—and big part of gaining an following—is having a consistent sense of flow and style to the theme of your feed. For me personally, if I go to someone's Instagram profile and it looks super hectic and all over the place with their content, I won't feel as inclined to follow them. I tend to personally follow accounts that give me inspiration for creative ideas I want to use for my own content!

What dream brands would you love to collaborate with?

My dream brands that I would currently love to be able to work with are Revlon, Cover Girl, Armani Beauty, Savage x Fenty By Rihanna, Sports Illustrated, and now, Maxim.

What are your absolute best tips for taking a great Instagram photo?

My best tips for taking a great Instagram photo is plan ahead by collecting some inspo to reference with the vibe you're trying to create with your outfit and location. Scout locations ahead of time that fit the theme of your page to keep it flowing and consistent. And lighting, lighting, lighting! It sets the tone of the photo, and makes a world of difference to catch a person's eye when scrolling through their feeds. Also, do your best to be original and put your own voice in everything you create.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Some of my favorite creators currently I draw my inspiration from are Lauren Johnson ( IG @discodaydream), Hanna Schönberg, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Mina Marlena, Shea Marie, and Jen Ceballos.

What’s the funniest/most interesting comment you’ve ever received from one of your followers?

That's a tough one, but the funniest/most interesting comments are usually from men that profess their love to me on a daily in the comments. Another isn't a comment, but I've had a person DM-ing me original love poems for two years now, consistently. Honestly, I really do read them and get a kick out of them! They're pretty creative. I think every girl could write a very entertaining/interesting book just on the DMs and comments that are left on her Instagram!

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned from becoming an influencer?

I think the biggest thing I've learned from becoming an influencer, especially with the times we are in now, is to really sit with myself and be firm and confident within myself—where I'm at in life so far, my beliefs, and my boundaries of what I want to put out in the public world and to those following me, but also what I want to keep private and special to my personal life. Also, you aren't competing with others. Everyone is in their own lane, doing their own thing. Focus on your thing and be stoked about it!

What excites you most about being an influencer?

Being blessed with the opportunity to travel to places around the world people only dream of, and to work with brands that I used to buy and now make content for their consumers! That is so exciting and special to me. I also think being an influencer comes with such a cool community of creative people to connect with, who help inspire and support one another. I have met some of my now closest friends through influencer travel trips, and brand events/shoots.

What’s your best piece of advice for growing a personal brand?

My best piece of advice for growing a personal brand is really dig into what makes the brand important to you and your voice. Set goals for every week, for every month, and for every year of what you want to achieve. Write it down. Speaking it is manifesting it, and half the battle is being consistent with yourself for growth! You are the most important person to rely on when growing your personal brand.

