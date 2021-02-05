Maxim Influencer of the Week: Sabrina Calvo

"Try to become as visible as possible in your area of expertise and make sure people tag and mention your work."

Maxim has worked with top brands and talent for decades, and now we've added the Maxim Creator Network to our diverse platform to help brands connect with our audience in the digital world. The Maxim Creator Network is the ultimate in-house tool for brands that want to work with creators and run successful influencer marketing campaigns and rising influencers that want the ability to partner with the brands they love to tell passionate, authentic stories, together. To amplify Maxim's latest platform, we'll be regularly spotlighting a "Maxim Influencer of the Week."

Up this week is Sabrina Calvo, a Miami-based model of Venezuelan and Spanish descent with a love for artistic endeavors, whether it be fashion design, editing videos or music production.

What's the best way for influencers to increase their number of followers and become more relevant?

Work with as many creatives or people in your field as you can and put your visions into something concrete. Be open to new ideas and make sure you share with your community good quality content. The better your work is, the more people will share amongst each other and you will potentially reach more people. And try to become as visible as possible in your area of expertise and make sure people tag and mention your work!

What dream brands would you love to collaborate with?

I'd love to work with my favorite fashion brands such as Dior, Gucci, LV, Zimmerman, Johana Ortiz, and designers such as PatBo. I also am a big time traveler, so hotel names in the Starwood group as well as the Four Seasons and the The Mandarin Oriental are some of my favorites.

What are your absolute best tips for taking a great Instagram photo?

Lighting and angles are everything! Know which angles compliment your body or product the best. Make sure you have good lighting so we can see you or the product you are shooting in the clearest way possible. Your "set"—where you shoot—is also very important! People like to see new things so show them something they have never seen before!

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Everywhere! Especially my travels and music. I love to see how people in different countries live and study their culture. Nature, architecture, and fashion also inspire me. All of these have the power to change your mood completely.

What’s the funniest/most interesting comment you’ve ever received from one of your followers?

There have been many! My followers are amazing. They are always making me laugh. I really like the ones with witty comments. I can be very sarcastic, so when someone feeds into it and understands me, they always stand out!

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned from becoming an influencer?

The power of having a platform! People are trusting you when you speak, whether you are giving out recommendations, promoting a product you like, or using your platform to create awareness of a movement you deeply believe in. Being an influencer comes with responsibility, and we must always watch what we say and make public!

What excites you most about being an influencer?

I love working with new brands and seeing what new things are coming out to the market. I have a deep appreciation for entrepreneurs and their work ethic. I believe in sharing success, so when I see companies I have worked for reach new goals, it makes me really happy that I was able to help by putting in my little grain of sand.

What’s your best piece of advice for growing a personal brand?

Make sure you define who you are as a brand. Are you a model, comedian, traveler, foodie? Post on a daily basis and make sure you are posting quality images and content. Make sure that your posts relate to your brand. And be yourself and engage with your followers. They want to befriend you because they enjoy what you do. Talk to them and ask questions. Let them know you appreciate them. They are the reason you are able to do what you love!