Maxim Model Spotlight: Georgina Mazzeo

From New York Fashion Week runways to campaigns for Prada Beauty and Revolve, Mazzeo is a model on the rise.

Georgina Mazzeo doesn’t miss. The Venezuelan-Italian model and influencer has captured the attention of iconic brands such as YSL Beauty, Louis Vuitton, Prada Beauty, and Revolve, quickly becoming a go-to face for high-impact shoots and brand collaborations. She has also made her mark on the runway, walking in major events like New York Fashion Week and Miami Swim Week.

With 5.7 million Instagram followers and a rapidly growing global presence, Mazzeo is solidifying her status as a standout force in fashion and beauty. Before dominating the fashion scene, she gained international visibility through viral appearances in music videos for global hits like “Vente Pa’ Ca” by Ricky Martin and Maluma (1.9 billion views on YouTube).

Get to know Mazzeo better below:

What was your absolute favorite modeling shoot?

My absolute favorite shoot was with YSL beauty—it was my biggest and most recent collaboration, and it was featured on YSL Beauty’s main page. Some other standouts include shoots for Prada Beauty, Dion Lee, Phillip Plein, Revolve and Palm Angels. I’ve also enjoyed long-term partnerships with brands like Alo, and I loved my recent collaboration with Bronx and Banco. I’ve also shared the runway with Paris Jackson during Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week and Paris Hilton during Alice + Olivia’s presentation at New York Fashion Week. They’re both beautiful people.

What are some dream brands that you’d love to work with in the future?

A dream collaboration for me would definitely be with Chanel—it’s such an iconic brand.

What is your favorite Instagram post on your feed and why?

This is my favorite recent post on Instagram because it was such an unexpected and special moment. It’s a video of me walking the runway at Miami Swim Week, and what made it unforgettable was that I never imagined that this would become the magical highlight of that day. Sometimes, the most memorable moments happen when you least expect them, and this was one of those times.

What’s your best advice for aspiring models?

Stay true to yourself and never underestimate the power of hard work and consistency. Always be humble and grateful—that mindset will open more doors than you can imagine.

Do you have any upcoming projects that we can look forward to?

I prefer not to reveal my projects in advance because I love the element of surprise. But I can say that something very exciting is coming soon—stay tuned!