Maxim’s ‘Shades Of Grey’ Competition Offers $10,000 Prize & NYC Photo Shoot

The latest Maxim Cover Girl contest is dedicated to black-and-white photography—here’s how to enter and win.

(Unsplash)

Maxim is channeling the undeniable allure of black-and-white photography with Shades of Grey—a competition that challenges models to master the interplay of light, shadow, and emotion. This isn’t just about looking good—it’s about telling a story, evoking a mood, and capturing that timeless aesthetic.

What’s The Maxim Shades Of Grey Competition Prize Package?

$10,000 cash, because talent deserves to be rewarded.

An exclusive trip to NYC, where black-and-white photography meets Big Apple energy.

A high-end professional photoshoot that captures your winning look.

A Maxim magazine feature that showcases your monochrome glamour.

(Unsplash)

This is more than a competition—it’s your gateway to modeling stardom. Picture yourself posing in Central Park, turning heads on Fifth Avenue, and stepping into the world of high fashion, where legends are made.

The spotlight is waiting—are you ready to own it? Registration is open until May 17, 2025.

How To Enter The Shades Of Grey Competition

This is your moment—seize it. Signing up for Shades of Grey is effortless, free, and your first step toward the spotlight. Just head over to covergirl.maxim.com and get in the game. But that’s just the beginning. Dive into our cutting-edge modeling competition platform, where you can:

Explore new competitions that push your creativity.

Connect with fellow models and industry insiders.

Learn from the pros with insider tips straight from our competition host.

(Unsplash)

At Maxim, we’re more than just a competition—we’re a community. This is where ambition meets opportunity, where careers are built, and where you shine brighter than ever.

How To Vote In The Maxim Shades Of Grey Competition

It’s not just about the models—we need you to help crown the first-ever Shades of Grey champion! Create a Maxim VIP account and cast your votes for the model who captures the most mystique and monochrome magic. Here’s how it works:

Public voting rounds kick things off, so every vote counts. Model interviews bring the competition to pro level. A panel of professional judges will select the ultimate winner.

Stay in the loop and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook—because this is one competition you don’t want to miss.