Meet La-Tanya Greene, the 2021 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Winner

She wins a $25,000 grand prize and a Maxim magazine cover feature.
Author:
Publish date:
La-Tanya Greene (2)

It's official: La-Tanya Greene is the 2021 Maxim Cover Girl competition winner. 

La-Tanya Greene (7)

With the help of dedicated fans and voters, she edged out thousands of other competitors to win a $25,000 prize and an upcoming Maxim magazine cover feature. 

La-Tanya Greene (1)

The Trinidad-born, Tennessee-based beauty is passionate about expressing her creativity through arts, crafts and DIY projects. 

La-Tanya Greene (8)

She plans use her Maxim Cover Girl competition winnings to pay for school and support her family. 

La-Tanya Greene (3)

Big thanks to all who participated in this year's Maxim Cover Girl competition. Congratulations, La-Tanya! 

No image description

JOLT_2021_Unit_3900x2601_KeySet_04930_RET-HD
Entertainment

First Look at Kate Beckinsale in Amazon Action/Comedy 'Jolt'

La-Tanya Greene Promo
News

Meet La-Tanya Greene, the 2021 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Winner

john-wick-3-valentines-promo
Entertainment

'John Wick 4' Adds Martial Arts Legend To Already-Stacked Cast

bg-vision-evtol-vertical-aerospace-fb-promo
Rides

American Airlines And Virgin Atlantic Set To Pre-Order 1,000 Electric Flying Taxis

Jeff Bezos presenting Blue Origin and Blue Moon capsule.
News

Thousands Sign Petition to Ban Amazon's Jeff Bezos From Returning To Earth After His Upcoming Space Flight

2021 Maxim Hot 100 Split Promo
Entertainment

Meet the Women of the 2021 Maxim Hot 100

beer-fridge-red-black-blue
Food & Drink

This Retro 'Keg Fridge' Comes With a Built-In Beer Tap

Victoria's Secret Priyanka Chopra Megan Rapinoe Promo
News

Victoria's Secret Ditches Angels, Hires Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe as Spokeswomen

nicolas cage in PIG trailer
Entertainment

Nicolas Cage is a Truffle Hunter Out For Revenge in 'PIG' Trailer