Meet La-Tanya Greene, the 2021 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Winner
She wins a $25,000 grand prize and a Maxim magazine cover feature.
It's official: La-Tanya Greene is the 2021 Maxim Cover Girl competition winner.
With the help of dedicated fans and voters, she edged out thousands of other competitors to win a $25,000 prize and an upcoming Maxim magazine cover feature.
The Trinidad-born, Tennessee-based beauty is passionate about expressing her creativity through arts, crafts and DIY projects.
She plans use her Maxim Cover Girl competition winnings to pay for school and support her family.
Big thanks to all who participated in this year's Maxim Cover Girl competition. Congratulations, La-Tanya!