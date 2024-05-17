Meet Model/Ballerina Violetta Komyshan

The stunning dancer has worked with Victoria’s Secret, Chanel, Nike and Maybelline as a model and brand ambassador.

(Antoine Verglas)

With her pillowy pout, natural sense of style and undeniable talent, ballerina Violetta Komyshan has pliéd and pirouetted her way into becoming a veritable fashion favorite. After spending her early childhood years in Ukraine, Komyshan immigrated to Brooklyn, with her family as a five-year-old with no English but with big aspirations of being a star performing onstage. After discovering ballet and immersing herself in the practice, she was accepted to the rigorous Ballet Tech School and her fate was sealed.

The discipline and dedication needed to succeed never fazed Komyshan either, as she progressed to the famous Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan and ultimately to BalletNext, which readied her for a professional career.

(Antoine Verglas)

Now a dancer with Connecticut Ballet, her career has seen her dancing for audiences all over the world. Her grace and poise have also led to working with household names like Chanel, Victoria’s Secret, Nike and Maybelline, among others, as a model and brand ambassador.

Then there’s her newly minted workout concept, The Goddess Method, which has fans flocking from all over to join her for the sold-out classes. And if you think she’s a dead ringer for Emily Ratajkowski, she’s already heard it a bunch. In fact, Ratajkowski even followed her on Instagram and let’s just say, may have taken inspiration from Komyshan’s signature bangs and effortless waves. Here’s what’s keeping her on her toes these days:

(Antoine Verglas)

How did The Goddess Method workout concept come about?

It’s been an idea of mine for years. A few summers ago, I wanted to take a break, so I went to Guatemala on a yoga retreat with my friend. She was getting her [teaching] license, so I thought I’d get mine, too. I’d been doing yoga since middle school—that’s how we get so flexible as dancers! Once I had my license, I hosted a class for Equinox during Coachella out in the desert at this beautiful hotel. Another brand, Live The Process, reached out and I hosted a class with them, and then I did one for my friend’s swimsuit brand, Netta. They all went well, and people would ask me if I taught [regular classes]. The Goddess Method is a yoga class, but I apply my dance and ballet anatomy knowledge to it.

Tell us more.

Ballet has an element of making you feel beautiful and feminine, so it might be about adding a certain move with your arm. Or we’ll do certain stretches that I know can get you deeper, to where you want to be. Because I’ve been doing ballet for 17 years, I have a lot of specifics instilled in me—how to square your hips correctly, how to do a split correctly, how to turn out, versus turn in. People forget that yoga started as a meditation practice, and ballet is also meditative, so it’s all about tuning in and channeling into your body. The Goddess Method is mindful, and it’s an art form.

What were you like as a kid?

I was nine when ballet came into my life. I’ve always been ambitious. There were so many different ideas about what I wanted to be when I grew up. At one point, I wanted to be a pop star. I was also obsessed with flight attendants and astronauts. I think it was always more about the outfits, because I loved fashion.

Your Instagram account, @violetta, is an inspiration for many. What have been some exciting moments?

When brands like Chanel and La Perla reach out to work with me. With Chanel, it started with Chanel Beauty. That was a pinch-me moment!

Would you ever start your own fashion-inspired ballet brand?

Yeah, that’s a real dream.

(Antoine Verglas)

What do your next few months look like?

We’re doing “Alice in Wonderland” with Connecticut Ballet. It’ll be onstage in May. I’m going to Biarritz with the [French ballet shoe] brand Repetto, which will be fun. I feel like my whole life keeps sending me back to France! Studying there when I was 17 was so surreal; it was like being in a movie. The dance students all lived in a monastery; you would open a window and look out and see the Eiffel Tower. I hope I live in Paris or France in the future. I’ve been in New York my whole life!

What’s a major goal for your ballet career?

To produce my own show. It would be traditional ballet, but I’m inching toward something that’s maybe surreal, and with a fashion element, of course.

What kind of music do you listen to when dancing?

Absolutely everything. I love classical music and neoclassical music, in particular.

(Antoine Verglas)

What’s important to you right now?

I’ve had a travel-heavy few years, so I want to pay attention to my home base, finally finish decorating my apartment and see more of my friends.

Current mantra?

I read something recently along the lines of, “You’re always going to feel like you’re not ready for something, but the only way you’ll ever get closer to being ready is by doing it.” You just need to have the audacity—and the balls!—to do it.



This article originally appeared in the May/June 2024 issue of Maxim.