Meet Josephine de la Baume, the Face of Agent Provocateur's Latest Lingerie Campaign
Joséphine de la Baume is the new face of Agent Provocateur's Spring/Summer 2021 lingerie line.
The French actress, singer, songwriter, director, and model first posed for the upscale underwear brand 10 years ago.
Now, alongside AP fan-favorite Nyasha Matondhodze, de la Baume returns to model the "Utopia" collection, featuring "dark, gothic styles enchanted with delicate details and Queen-like jeweled embellishments scattered across embroidered, luscious tulles."
The pieces' colors, including tangerine, "bruised peach" and "night-vision green," were inspired by the ethereal lights of Aurora Borealis.
Head to AP's website to browse the Utopia collection now, and get better acquainted with de la Baume and Matonhodze via the Instagram photos below: