Meet Josephine de la Baume, the Face of Agent Provocateur's Latest Lingerie Campaign

See the French model pose in sultry lingerie inspired by the light of Aurora Borealis.

Agent Provocateur

Joséphine de la Baume is the new face of Agent Provocateur's Spring/Summer 2021 lingerie line.

Agent Provocateur

The French actress, singer, songwriter, director, and model first posed for the upscale underwear brand 10 years ago.

Agent Provocateur

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now, alongside AP fan-favorite Nyasha Matondhodze, de la Baume returns to model the "Utopia" collection, featuring "dark, gothic styles enchanted with delicate details and Queen-like jeweled embellishments scattered across embroidered, luscious tulles."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Agent Provocateur

The pieces' colors, including tangerine, "bruised peach" and "night-vision green," were inspired by the ethereal lights of Aurora Borealis.

Agent Provocateur

Head to AP's website to browse the Utopia collection now, and get better acquainted with de la Baume and Matonhodze via the Instagram photos below: