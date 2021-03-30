Meet Josephine de la Baume, the Face of Agent Provocateur's Latest Lingerie Campaign

See the French model pose in sultry lingerie inspired by the light of Aurora Borealis.
Agent Provocateur Utopia Josephine de la Baume (1)

Joséphine de la Baume is the new face of Agent Provocateur's Spring/Summer 2021 lingerie line.

Agent Provocateur Utopia Josephine de la Baume (2)

The French actress, singer, songwriter, director, and model first posed for the upscale underwear brand 10 years ago. 

Agent Provocateur Utopia Nyasha Matondhodze (2)

Now, alongside AP fan-favorite Nyasha Matondhodze, de la Baume returns to model the "Utopia" collection, featuring "dark, gothic styles enchanted with delicate details and Queen-like jeweled embellishments scattered across embroidered, luscious tulles." 

Agent Provocateur Utopia Josephine de la Baume (3)

The pieces' colors, including tangerine, "bruised peach" and "night-vision green," were inspired by the ethereal lights of Aurora Borealis. 

Agent Provocateur Utopia Nyasha Matondhodze (1)

Head to AP's website to browse the Utopia collection now, and get better acquainted with de la Baume and Matonhodze via the Instagram photos below: 

