Meet Maxim Cover Girl ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Competition Winner Alkina Morana

The contest’s inaugural winner stuns in photos captured at Pharrell Williams’ iconic Goodtime Hotel in Miami.

(CMD/Maxim Cover Girl)

It’s official: Alkina Morana is the inaugural Hot Girl Summer modeling competition winner. In addition to the crown, the stunner won $25,000 in cash and a trip to Miami for her Maxim Cover Girl photoshoot.

(CMD/Maxim Cover Girl) (CMD/Maxim Cover Girl)

Led by photographer Christopher Michael Diaz, the summery shoot went down at Pharrell Williams’ iconic Goodtime Hotel in South Beach. Morana stole every frame, serving up nonstop heat in standout looks from Salty Mermaid Swimwear.

(CMD/Maxim Cover Girl) (CMD/Maxim Cover Girl)

Morana impressed the entire crew and was subsequently hired by Salty Mermaid to star in its promotional materials for a collaborative modeling competition with Maxim Cover Girl. Now a member of the contest’s judging panel, she’s eager to see another up-and-comer break onto the scene. Tap here to join the Salty Mermaid modeling competition and get your own chance at stardom.