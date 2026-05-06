Meet Model & Influencer Hannah Palmer

With 2 million-plus Instagram followers and sizzling swimwear campaigns, Palmer is truly a model citizen.

(Photographer: Antoine Verglas, Photo assistant: Michael Pushkarsky, Hair and make-up: Donna Fumoso, Stylist: Alicia Rosato for Archives Styling, Producer: Lera Loeb)

We recently caught up with Los Angeles-based stunner Hannah Palmer. Below, the beauty shares her tips for building a following, reveals her favorite shoots, and explains why appearing in Maxim is a dream come true.

Where were you born, and where did you grow up?

I was born in Los Angeles but moved to Arizona when I was 2 months old. I was raised in a small town in Arizona. I have such a soft spot for the desert; it’s so grounding. Growing up in a small town also makes me appreciate where I am now and how far I’ve come. I’m currently based in Los Angeles, although I spend a lot of time in Arizona. I find a lot of peace when I’m there, and that’s the kind of energy I try to bring to my work.

(Photographer: Antoine Verglas, Photo assistant: Michael Pushkarsky, Hair and make-up: Donna Fumoso, Stylist: Alicia Rosato for Archives Styling, Producer: Lera Loeb)

What brands have you modeled for, and what was your absolute favorite modeling shoot?

I’ve been lucky enough to model for a variety of brands. Revolve and Beach Bunny are two of my favorites. Shooting with Beach Bunny was so much fun because they have the most amazing, all-female team. That was so impactful for me because it’s such a positive opportunity, especially that early on. Being on set with them when I was younger was a dream and a great way to start out modeling. Plus, it’s always more fun to model swimwear!

(Photographer: Antoine Verglas, Photo assistant: Michael Pushkarsky, Hair and make-up: Donna Fumoso, Stylist: Alicia Rosato for Archives Styling, Producer: Lera Loeb)

What brands would you love to work with in the future?

My dream jobs are Maxim and Sports Illustrated! I love that both companies celebrate confidence and individuality. It’s not just about how you look, but the energy and presence you bring with you. That always makes for a fun shoot.

(Photographer: Antoine Verglas, Photo assistant: Michael Pushkarsky, Hair and make-up: Donna Fumoso, Stylist: Alicia Rosato for Archives Styling, Producer: Lera Loeb)

Judging from your Instagram, you’ve done a lot of traveling. What are your absolute favorite travel destinations?

I have been so lucky to have the opportunity to travel for my job. My favorite vacation will always be Kauai. I find myself most at peace when I’m in nature. Kauai has tons of secret beaches you can hike to. The privacy and beautiful scenery are hard to find anywhere else. Lake Powell is another favorite of mine. I grew up spending summers there on the water. I especially love wake surfing. It goes back to my love of the desert and how healing it is. I love how it feels like you’re on Mars.

(Photographer: Antoine Verglas, Photo assistant: Michael Pushkarsky, Hair and make-up: Donna Fumoso, Stylist: Alicia Rosato for Archives Styling, Producer: Lera Loeb)

As someone with more than 2 million Instagram followers, do you have any advice for models/influencers who want to build their audience?

In the beginning, consistency is key. When I first started influencing in 2018, I was posting and shooting almost every day. Being able to find something you really enjoy doing makes it easy. Your audience wants to grow with you, which makes the process of growing the most enjoyable. Influencing is incredibly lucrative and fun, so don’t be afraid to start. And don’t forget to be authentic. Your audience wants to feel like they know you.

(Photographer: Antoine Verglas, Photo assistant: Michael Pushkarsky, Hair and make-up: Donna Fumoso, Stylist: Alicia Rosato for Archives Styling, Producer: Lera Loeb)

Do you have any career or personal projects that you’d like to share?

I’m finally getting into acting this year! Acting has been something I’ve always loved and been a part of since I was younger in school plays. I’m lucky enough to have the opportunity to film a movie this year. Although I can’t say much now, I’m so excited about this project.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I’m incredibly grateful for my work and where it’s taken me. It’s an honor to be able to show people who I am and have it be appreciated. And to be authentic to who I am and where I come from. That’s the key. I’d love to say a big thank you for even just considering me for Maxim. I appreciate it so much. This is a dream of mine, so thank you for the opportunity.

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2026 issue of Maxim magazine. Subscribe here.