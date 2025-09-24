Meet Olympic Medalist And Rising Model Alysha Newman

“I’m a woman who realizes that dreams don’t need limits.”

(stillvIka)

Alysha Newman has already earned a lifetime’s worth of athletic accolades. As a champion pole vaulter, she set a series of high school, collegiate and national records before becoming the first female Canadian to win an Olympic medal in her respective sport at the Paris Summer Games in 2024. But that’s merely the foreword to her future: “I’m a woman who realizes that dreams don’t need limits,” she tells us.

Newman has launched partnerships with international brands like Nike and Swiss watch brand Rado; posed for luxe lingerie label Agent Provocateur; amassed a sizable social following approaching 1 million across Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans; designed a forthcoming apparel collection; and helped build the Bolton High Performance Athletics Centre, a grassroots training facility that helps athletes of all backgrounds gain access to world-class equipment and coaching. She’s truly practicing what she punningly preaches in her Instagram bio: “Raise the bar, wherever you go.”

Tell us about the journey that’s taken you from star athlete to rising model.

When I was a little girl, I was told I had to choose: be an athlete or be a model. I didn’t understand why I couldn’t be both. But for a long time, I believed them and chose athletics. I poured my heart and soul into it. I became the first Canadian high-school girl to clear four meters in pole vault. At the University of Miami, I broke the school record, the ACC record, and even the Canadian national record in 2016. Then came the 2024 Olympics in Paris. I bounced back from injuries and won Olympic bronze, becoming the first woman from my country ever to medal in pole vault. There were tears, joy, and gratitude. Part of me still can’t believe it.

(stillvIka)

Now, I’ve stepped into documentaries, partnerships with incredible brands like Rado and Nike, and even shot Celebrity Family Feud to raise money for my charity. And now, I’m living a full-circle moment. I grew up dreaming of being in Maxim. To be featured now feels surreal and humbling. Honestly, I’m so happy with my life.

What is it like to stand on the podium with an Olympic medal and represent your country?

The truth is, the medal itself is only a moment—a flash of validation after 15 years of sacrifice. For me, the real magic wasn’t even the medal. It was the feeling of being in the zone, completely present and giving everything I had. In that state, winning doesn’t exist, losing doesn’t exist, and even medals don’t exist. It’s just you, the bar, and that sense of flow where nothing else matters.

And then, standing on the podium, I felt the other side of it: the pride of being Canadian. To know I had become the first woman from my country ever to medal in pole vault was humbling. Since then, I’ve even been honored by King Charles III, which deepened that sense of responsibility and reminded me that I’m not just competing for myself, but carrying the flag for my country.

What was your absolute favorite modeling shoot?

In 2020, I did a global campaign with Agent Provocateur where I pole vaulted in lingerie. It sounds wild, and it was, but it was also transformative. For the first time, I claimed my sex appeal as an athlete. Nike even approved the spikes I wore that day. We shot in Spain with an all-female creative team, alongside other incredible athletes, and for three days it felt like pure empowerment. I remember feeling like a Viking—raw, strong, and free. That shoot wasn’t just beautiful pictures; it was the moment I realized I could embody strength and sensuality at the same time.

What is your favorite Instagram post on your feed and why?

One of my favorite posts is more than just a highlight; it’s about one of my favorite themes in life. When I was a kid, people told me I was talented, and I believed it. But as I got older, I realized something: Some people try to get by on talent alone. And others, like Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, play as if they had no talent at all, working every day as if they have to earn it. I chose the second path. I immersed myself in the craft as if talent didn’t exist. I studied every inch of the runway. I trained my sprinting, my strength, and my core, chiseling myself, piece by piece, into the athlete I wanted to become.

(stillvIka)

So after [Paris 2024 Summer Olympics], I posted a slow-motion vault with an audio track saying, “I don’t believe in talent. Talent is not enough anymore. It’s about hard work and dedication.” That soundtrack had voices like Mike Tyson reminding us that talent can start the journey, but only hard work finishes it. And that’s what I love about it. It’s not just about me, or even about great athletes. It’s about all of us. Whatever you’re chasing, if you treat it like chiseling stone, day after day, effort by effort, you can achieve more than you ever thought possible.

What’s your best advice for aspiring models or influencers?

(stillvIka)

In grade school, I once got the right answer on a test but didn’t use the method my teacher wanted. She wouldn’t give me the gold star, but she did give it to other kids who got the same answer. So while everyone else went to recess, I went into her desk, liberated a gold star from her drawer, and put that gold star on my paper all by myself. It’s sad how much we hope and wait for someone else to give us the gold star we want—friends, colleagues, a partner, or even strangers. That’s my advice: Don’t wait for the world to give you permission. Don’t wait for someone else to validate you. Find confidence in yourself and give yourself that gold star!

Do you have any upcoming projects that we can look forward to?

What I’m most excited about right now is giving back. I’ve achieved so much in my own career, but what matters most to me is making sure the next generation of athletes has the chance to chase their dreams too. For too long, reaching the Olympic level has required not just talent and grit, but a significant financial advantage. That means a lot of incredible athletes never get the chance to see how far they could go. I want to change that. That’s why I’m building the Bolton High Performance Athletics Centre, a first-of-its-kind facility designed to give athletes access to world-class equipment, expert coaching, and a true home to grow into champions. My goal is simple: to ensure no future Olympian is left behind because of the family or circumstances they were born into. That’s the legacy I want to create.

(stillvIka)

What inspired you to become a model?

When I was younger, I never understood why the world divided things into categories: athlete or model, power in sport or power in beauty. To me, they were always different expressions of the same thing. Even now, the women I admire most are diverse: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Marilyn Monroe. What connects them isn’t one lane; it’s the ability to hold presence, to channel strength from within. Modeling, for me, was always about that. Not just how you look, but the power you carry when you walk into a room.

Your guilty pleasure movie or TV show ?

I’m not much of a “sit on the couch and watch TV” person, but my TikTok algorithm would give me away. It’s full of clips from the Kardashians and Dancing with the Stars. I’ve always loved a good documentary too, especially anything about science, sport, or nature. But if I had to pick a true guilty pleasure, it would be Dancing with the Stars. It actually inspires me. Sometimes I watch and think, “Maybe I should take dance classes.” I even talked to a couple of the girls at Arsenic, my agency, who dance, and we joked about signing up for classes together. So, DWTS, if you’re out there, call your girl up. Let’s do this!