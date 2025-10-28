Meet Sasha Liu, The 2025 Maxim Icon Competition Winner

The first-ever Icon competition champion claimed a $50,000 cash prize and billboards across Times Square.

(Maxim Cover Girl)

At the beginning of 2025, Maxim Cover Girl unveiled the Icon competition, a next-level modeling contest designed to kick open the doors of the industry. Open to aspiring models at any stage, Icon offered the ultimate spotlight: billboard features across New York City and Times Square, plus a $50,000 cash prize.

Tens of thousands of stunning, ambitious models entered Icon’s inaugural competition—and the response blew us away. From first-timers to seasoned stunners, the talent came ready to claim the spotlight. Public voting narrowed the field, pushing a standout few into the interview judging round. After weeks of deliberation, our panel locked in the top three—and jetted them off to Miami for the ultimate face-off: the Icon photoshoot round.

When it came down to the final three—Eileen Hayman, Amanda Metzger, and Sasha Liu—the competition was razor-close. Each one brought undeniable beauty, presence, and charisma. But in the end, there could only be one. Liu claimed the inaugural Maxim Icon crown, earning her title with effortless coolness and fierce versatility. The high-profile billboard takeover in Times Square, exclusive photoshoot, and $50,000 cash prize helped etch her name into Maxim history.

(Maxim Cover Girl)

After Miami, Liu touched down in New York City for her victory lap—shooting across the city’s most iconic backdrops: Brooklyn Bridge, Dumbo river view, Park Slope brownstones, and beyond. With the city skyline behind her and the spotlight firmly on her, she proved exactly why she took the Icon title. In the midst of New York Fashion Week, Liu wasn’t just walking the streets—she was owning them. Her billboards turned heads from Times Square to SoHo, commanding the gaze of everyone from morning commuters to fashion’s elite. Onlookers stopped. Executives took notice. Cameras snapped.

(Maxim Cover Girl)

Before stepping in front of the camera in Miami, Sasha sat down with Maxim Cover Girl host Taylor Layne for an exclusive one-on-one. They talked everything—her journey from sign-up to shoot day, what it felt like to rise through the ranks, and the surreal moment she realized she was heading to the finals. Liu kept it real, reflecting on the grind, the glamour, and everything in between.

From her first entry to lighting up billboards in Times Square, Liu’s story is one of style, strength, and serious staying power. Catch her in the November/December 2025 issue of Maxim—make sure to pick up a copy at a newsstand near you.

