Meet The 2024 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Finalists

Get to know nine stunning runners-up from last year’s MCG competition.

(Left: Sari Tucker, Middle: Bianca Malatesta, Right: Jana Marvanová)

More than 10,000 applied to last year’s Maxim Cover Girl competition, but only 10 finalists were chosen. You already met MCG queen Lexi Kaleiia in our July/August issue. So who else made the cut? Here are the other nine drop-dead gorgeous contestants who won a place in our hearts and on our top-10 list.

The 2025 Maxim Cover Girl Competition is underway! Models can enter here. Fans can create a Maxim VIP account and cast votes in the Maxim Cover Girl competitions here.

Evi Jerry (@evi_jerry)

(Evi Jerry)

Beauty can save the world. In fact, gorgeous Evi Jerry is sure of it. The German/Russian stunner, who’s based in Zurich, Switzerland, says that fashion is her passion and favorite hobby. She’s been an international model, a beauty queen and also worked as a professional psychologist and parapsychologist. A self-proclaimed “philosopher at heart,” Jerry is strongly connected to nature, so her love of diving, snowboarding and mountain climbing is no surprise. She says that traveling inspires her to discover remote destinations, meet new people and learn about their cultures and customs. Relaxing at home, she likes to read books and play the piano. Jerry tells Maxim she’s thankful for the more than 100,000 Instagram followers who helped her succeed in the Cover Girl competition. Back in philosopher mode, she adds, “Fashion is an adornment for the body. Spiritual development is an adornment for the soul. One way or another, these two directions are a reflection of beauty.”

Sari Tucker @Iva_Eve_

(Sari Tucker)

Sari Tucker says that appearing in the pages of Maxim is “a dream come true for me.” The 26-year-old knockout believes that keeping the faith and striving hard are the keys to achieving success. She’s grateful for all the opportunities that taking part in the Cover Girl competition might offer and thanks her Instagram followers for their support. “This is a great accomplishment,” she says, “and there’s more to come!”

Bianca Malatesta (@biancamalatesta)

(Bianca Malatesta)

Dark-haired beauty Bianca Malatesta hails from Toronto, Canada. Although her modeling career spans several years, she says it’s her work as a professional life coach that provides her “the opportunity to network and meet new people from around the world.” Malatesta loves connecting with others and aims to “help people find their voice to achieve a level of fulfillment internally.” Her goal is to help as many people as she can “become and embody their higher selves.”

Jana Marvanová @marvankajein

(Jana Marvanová)

Jana Marvanová tells Maxim that she’s dreamed of life in the spotlight since she was a little girl. She’s been a dancer, a journalist and a presenter. In her home country of the Czech Republic, she participated in fashion shows and eventually walked the runway both here (Miami) and abroad (Italy). After appearing in numerous magazine shoots, Marvanová was inspired to start the Modeling Masterclass project, which helps aspiring models get their start in the industry. She’s also the founder and CEO of MJ Top Model, which is a modeling and talent agency. But her beauty is more than skin deep, as she’s also received journalism degrees from two prestigious universities and studied film in Los Angeles. There’s no telling how far Marvanová’s dreams will take her.

Chloe Larrondo @chloelarrondo

(Chloe Larrondo)

Chloe Larrondo is a Marine Corps veteran, wife and mother of two. Born and raised in Michigan, she started modeling for her novice photographer grandfather. At 18, she entered the Marine Corps, where she served as an Aviation Ordnanceman until the end of her service. Always interested in fitness, Larrondo has performed dance and run track and field. She says weightlifting is also a big part of her life because it gives her “time to unwind, remain mindful and connected to myself.” As she works on a degree in psychology at a California university, Larrondo still hopes to prosper in the modeling world. “While this was my first year competing in the Maxim Cover Girl competition, I’m incredibly grateful to have placed and connected with the other top nine beautiful women,” she says.

Allie Mack @alexxnndraaa

(Allie Mack)

Allie Mack is a permanent make-up artist based in Huntington Beach, California. Originally from Windham, Maine, she moved to the West Coast to pursue a career in the beauty industry and start her business, Mink Brow, which specializes in microblading. “Since starting my company, I’ve seen a lot of growth as an artist and a business owner,” she says. In her free time, Mack enjoys practicing hot yoga, hanging at the beach with friends and soaking up the California sun.

Angie Decker @angiedeckermn

(Angie Decker)

Angie Decker is an entrepreneur, investor and fitness enthusiast from Minnesota. After suffering an injury to her spine that left her temporarily unable to walk, she felt a renewed zest for life and had a realization that our time is short. “Life is for living,” Decker says. “We should explore and experience as much of it as we can, be mindful and have gratitude.” Her values of hard work, accountability and ambition have led her to start, buy and sell multiple businesses, train for various athletic events and even complete a trek to Everest Base Camp in Nepal last year. In her free time, she enjoys writing, working out and cheering on her son at hockey and baseball games. Decker, who has modeled part-time while focusing on other career endeavors, says being included on the Maxim Cover Girl competition’s top-10 list is “an amazing opportunity.”

Saroni Roy @saroroy

(Saroni Roy)

Saroni Roy is an Australian model, actress, singer and dancer. She calls herself “a body activist” after surviving cancer and overcoming multiple disabilities. Listed as the Most Influential Asian Australians of the Year, Roy has won numerous awards for her contributions to global multicultural community welfare. She also took the Ms. India Australia Goodwill Ambassador title at the Miss/Mrs./ Mr. India Australia beauty pageant in 2018. More recently, she’s the founder and CEO of the Saroni Roy Foundation, a nonprofit headquartered in Sydney that attempts to inform, inspire and engage citizens worldwide to perpetuate socioeconomic welfare, promote diversity and foster inclusive dialogue about emergent global issues.

Aiste Pliaugaite @funnypinkybubble

(Aiste Pliaugaite)

Aiste Pliaugaite is a model, actress, medical aesthetician and entrepreneur. With a musical background and a deep passion for beauty, she’s crafted a distinctive path in the industry. Her Aiste Organics skincare brand highlights her dedication to delivering top-notch, natural skincare products. Along with her business ventures, Pliaugaite’s modeling career and interest in acting reflect her versatility and creative energy. In her sure-to-be bright future, she hopes to explore the interconnected worlds of entertainment, beauty and entrepreneurship. One aspect of this includes her passion for posing for boudoir photos, which she sees as “a celebration of confidence, beauty and artistic expression.” Pliaugaite adds that being recognized as one of the top-10 Maxim Cover Girl contestants is “a significant milestone that I believe will greatly impact my career trajectory.”