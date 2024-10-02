Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

These beauties are blazing trails in entertainment, fashion, sports and pop culture.

(Top row: Getty Images, bottom right and left: Getty Images, bottom middle: Gilles Bensimon)

What does it mean to be hot? Maxim’s eagerly anticipated Hot 100 portfolio—featuring Elizabeth Hurley covering the print issue—asks just that, charting the individuals who are blazing a trail in entertainment, fashion, sports and pop culture. Not only are these world-class stars soaring high, breaking ground, smashing records and inspiring future generations with their inimitable talent and determination, they’re doing it all while emitting a sizzling, sparkling energy that leaves us in awe. Read on with caution: These names are on fire right now!

Box Office Beauties

Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

(Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

She’s the girl next door with serious range. Thanks to career-defining roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, as well as the hit rom-com Anyone But You (on which she was an executive producer), Sydney Sweeney appeared to be everywhere you looked this year. She’s about to take on the role of history-making female boxing icon Christy Martin in a movie that’ll surely pack a powerful punch.

Margot Robbie

(Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Australia’s finest! Whether lighting up our screens or green lighting and executing Oscar-winning projects through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, Margot Robbie has cemented her status as one of her generation’s most influential talents.

(Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

They were the press tours that rivaled any Fashion Week—and Zendaya was the quintessential supermodel that kept us on our toes throughout. For her films Challengers and Dune, Part Two the California native had the world waiting to see what epic outfits she would serve next, thereby setting a new precedent for movie promotion in the digital age. Following her early Disney-fame days, the Emmy-winning Euphoria actress has become one of the most-sought-after celebrities in the world and a global brand ambassador for the likes of Louis Vuitton, Lancôme and Bulgari



Eiza González (@eizagonzalez)

(Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Mexican beauty Eiza González can do it all, including horror, sci-fi and sitcoms. Also an accomplished musician, González will appear in not one but two Guy Ritchie projects: Fountain of Youth with John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, and In the Grey with Henry Cavill.

Simone Ashley (@simoneashley)

(Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Bridgerton and Sex Education star Simone Ashley has a new feather in her cap. The British-Indian actress has been named to the cast of F1, an upcoming Apple Original Films production about the fast-paced world of Formula 1, alongside Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

(Samir Hussein/WireImage)

When Twisters hit theaters in July, it smashed box-office records and enjoyed the biggest domestic opening weekend in history for a disaster movie. It also catapulted its female lead, chic and stylish English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones (of Normal People fame) into a bona fide household name.

Hannah Dodd (@hannahfkdodd)

(John Phillips/Getty Images)

She’s the diamond of the season! While she’s been working as a model for the past 10 years and more recently as an actress, English rose Hannah Dodd was launched into the spotlight in a whole new way this year when she joined the latest season of Bridgerton.

Camila Morrone (@camilamorrone)

(Taylor Hill/WireImage)

With an Emmy-nominated role under her belt (in Daisy Jones & the Six), model-actress Camila Morrone is increasingly coming into her own. Next, she turns her attention to a major role on the new season of acclaimed The Night Manager, set to air in 2025

Úrsula Corberó (@ursulolita)

(Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Bvlgari)

A notable fashion icon with stellar personal style, Úrsula Corberó will reach new audiences as she joins Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch in the upcoming series The Day of the Jackal.

Mia Goth

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mia Goth has proved herself as the heir apparent to the title of Scream Queen, thanks to her role as 1980s adult film star Maxine Minx in the grisly slasher flick MaXXXine, the third installment in the popular X trilogy.

Kaya Scodelario (@kayascods)

(Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kaya Scodelario has come a long way since her role as Effy Stonem in the teen drama Skins. The British actress parlayed her early fame into an impressive career that spans Hollywood and TV, including her acclaimed role in the crime show The Gentlemen.

Zoey Deutch (@zoeydeutch)

(John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images)

A true chameleon of the industry, Zoey Deutch is currently turning her talents to everything from bigger-budget studio pictures to indie cinema. Plus, not one to rest on her laurels, she’ll make her Broadway debut in Our Town at the Barrymore Theatre in September.



Olivia Cooke (@livkatecooke)

(Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Viewers are obsessed with Olivia Cooke for many reasons, not least for her turn as Queen Alicent Hightower on HBO’s House of the Dragon. The excellent English actress will pop up next on the suspenseful drama series The Girlfriend, co-starring with Robin Wright.

Laura Harrier (@lauraharrier)

(Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

After being discovered while in acting school by legendary director Sir Steve McQueen, Chicago native Laura Harrier has gone on to have an impressive career in both film and TV. You’ll find her next in Michael, the upcoming 2025 biopic about Michael Jackson, as pioneering female music exec Suzanne de Passe.

Alexa Demie (@alexademie)

(Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Since her phenomenal breakthrough as Maddy Perez in Euphoria, Alexa Demie has become a pop culture fixation across entertainment and fashion. After somewhat of a hiatus from the limelight, she was back in front of the camera as Becca in the recent whimsical comedy series Fantasmas.

Adria Arjona (@adriaarjona)

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

All eyes are on Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona after the release of the Netflix rom-com Hit Man, in which she stars opposite Glen Powell. Striking while the iron is hot, Arjona is appearing alongside Channing Tatum in the thriller Blink Twice, directed by Zoë Kravitz.

Saffron Hocking (@saffronhocking)

(John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)

This Londoner was a breakthrough star of the Top Boy series 3 revival, prompting a BAFTA nom. Catch her next in the Prime Video show The Devil’s Hour—or on the cover of any glossy magazine as the fashion world can’t resist her.

Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

(Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)

This pretty-as-a-picture brunette reprised her role as the protagonist in the latest season of Emily in Paris— and she’s been busy with projects, including a thriller and a murder mystery coming soon…

Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady)

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)

You may know her as the quirky best friend from Emily in Paris, or the suspicious Broadway actress in “Only Murdersin the Building,” but Grammy- and Tony-nominated Ashley Park has always been a bona fide musical theater star in her own right. Coming up, she’ll be seen alongside Alexandra Daddario in A Tree Fell in the Woods—and in the meantime, she’s usually found sitting front row at major fashion shows around the globe.

Madelyn Cline (@madelyncline)

(Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)

She’s got millions of fans, thanks to her role on the teen action-adventure drama

series Outer Banks—with a hotly anticipated fourth season due for release soon. South Carolina native Madelyn Cline has also become a fashion It Girl, with campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger and Stella McCartney and a gig as Revlon’s global face.

Music’s Most Wanted

Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’s Miley’s moment. The Tennessee native is getting her dues, having finally been recognized at this year’s Grammy Awards. Her performance of “Flowers” on the night in a vintage sparkling beaded dress also made for a memorable comeback that showed exactly why she’s become a pop icon of her generation.

(Getty Images)

You probably already know what sizzling-hot singer Normani sounds like, whether from her time as a member of Fifth Harmony or thanks to her solo career. Now the former adviser on The Voice is also turning her attention to film, with her turn in Freaky Tales, in tandem with the launch of her new album, Dopamine.

(Getty Images)

South African sensation Tyla has the world at her feet, with her first Grammy win, a ’90s-inspired Gap campaign and a debut album heating up the Billboard charts. Not to mention her viral moment at the Met Gala wearing a dress made out of sand, which is not likely to be forgotten anytime soon.

Jennie Kim (@jennierubyjane)

(Getty Images)

Known simply as Jennie, this K-pop icon initially found her fame as a member of Blackpink but has risen to global prominence, thanks to no shortage of fashion partnerships and endorsement deals with the likes of Chanel, Calvin Klein and Jacquemus.

Charli XCX (@charli_xcx)

(Getty Images)

There’s one reason why the word “BRAT” will be heard everywhere in 2024. The sultry British singer-songwriter’s sixth studio album received immediate buzz this summer and the rave-pop effort was ranked as the highest-rated launch of 2024 so far.

Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

This pop princess is growing up! Since releasing not one but two songs of the summer—“Espresso” and “Please Please Please”—following her buzzy Coachella debut in April, the pint-size performer has everyone awaiting her next move.

Olivia Dean (@oliviadeano)

(Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Breakthrough British singer Olivia Dean is an It Girl in the making, with a Chanel ambassadorship, a sold-out run of shows at London’s Apollo theater and a crystalclear neo soul voice that could move anyone to tears.

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

There’s a reason singer-songwriter and producer Tems caught the attention of Justin Bieber, Future and Drake. The pioneering Nigerian artist is lauded for having a distinctive voice that has won her a Grammy. She recently launched her debut studio album, Born in the Wild.

Jorja Smith (@jorjasmith_)

(Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

No matter what genre she turns her vocals to—from house to R&B—Jorja Smith aces the assignment. Thankfully, the British singer famed for her thick honeyed voice satiated fans’ appetites for more with the release of Falling or Flying (Reimagined) this year.

Victoria Monét (@victoriamonet)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

One could barely open TikTok without hearing Victoria Monét’s track “We Might Even Be Falling in Love.” While the singer won the Grammy for Best New Artist this year, she’s, also co-written songs for Ariana Grande, Jhené Aiko, Chloe x Halle, and others.

Dua Lipa (@dualipa)

(Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

“Training Season” is over! British-Albanian chart topper Dua Lipa is living the dream, with a headline set at Glastonbury recently accomplished in the middle of her Radical Optimism Tour. She’s already turned her talents to launching an editorial platform, Service95, starring in movies and creating a music festival named Sunny Hill in her family’s native Kosovo. What’ll she take on next?

Larsen Thompson (@larsenthompson)

(Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Since going viral in a dance video set to Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls),” dancer Larsen Thompson has parlayed her talents into singing, acting and modeling, too. You’re likely to find this Raphaelite beauty anywhere from the front row or the recording studio to the red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena)

She’s the veritable voice of Gen Z—and judging by the global phenomenon that was the GUTS World Tour, the future is bright for this Disney star-turned-angsty songstress.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Despite her shy nature, SZA’s world-class talent has catapulted her right to the top. In fact, the pillow-pouted and doe-eyed star, who was born in St. Louis and raised in New Jersey, is one of the most-listened-to artists on Spotify worldwide.

Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

(Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman has entered a new chapter, with the success of her return to the West End as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard. After garnering awards for her starring stint in London, the actress is preparing to bring the fun to Broadway this fall.

Peggy Gou (@peggygou_)

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Equally admired for her signature personal style, quirky tattoos, and doll-like features as for her dance floor–filling anthems, no female is lighting up the dance music charts quite like South Korean DJ and music producer Peggy Gou.

Fashion Frontrunners

Bella Hadid (@bellahadid)

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Bella Hadid is the definitive supermodel of the Instagram generation, and there’s few luxury fashion houses she hasn’t fronted campaigns or graced runways for. Now, she’s enjoying her next act as a founder and investor, busying herself with growing her fragrance brand Orebella and the nonalcoholic beverage company Kin Euphorics.

Irina Shayk (@irinashayk)

(KI Price/WireImage)

The Russian super with a sultry stare, Irina Shayk is known equally for her powerful catwalk stride as her prowess in front of the camera; there’s no surprise as to why many designers consider her a muse as well as a model.



Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber)

(Gilles Bensimon)

The fact that she’s expecting her first child with husband Justin hasn’t slowed Hailey Bieber down. With 70 million followers across her socials and the reach of her beauty brand Rhode, Bieber has cemented herself as the industry’s most-watched tastemaker.

Vittoria Ceretti (@vittoria)

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Vittoria Ceretti is about to heat things up in a new Dolce & Gabbana campaign alongside Theo James, so get ready to see even more of her. Since being discovered in 2012, the Italian seductress (and rumored girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio) has been one of the most consistently booked models in the world.

Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

(Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Casting directors can’t get enough of Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian scene-stealer Imaan Hammam. Since being discovered at 13, Hammam has become one of the most visible faces of her generation. This helps bring attention to causes she’s passionate like furthering representation for fellow Afro-Arab women.

Candice Swanepoel (@candiceswanepoel)

(Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

After getting her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings in 2010, this heavenly 5-foot-10 South African beauty parlayed her supermodel status into ventures including her sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C. Kindhearted Swanepoel also serves as an ambassador for the mothers2mothers nonprofit.

Anok Yai (@anokyai)

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Anok Yai’s career has gone from strength to strength, particularly since she graced the history-making cover of British “Vogue” alongside eight other supermodels of African descent. The Egypt-born American runway regular is also the sexy new face of Mugler’s Alien Hypersense fragrance.

Lila Moss (@lilamoss)

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Mini Moss! Iconic supermodel Kate’s daughter Lila is increasingly coming into her own. From magazine covers to billboards, the 22-year-old Brit is everywhere. As a type 1 diabetic, she’s known to display her glucose monitor on the runway and in glossy images, too.

Francesca Aiello (@francescaaiello)

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SWIMMIAMI)

Gigi Hadid’s childhood best friend Francesca Aiello is the beach-loving blonde behind the swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis. Thanks to collaborations with Hadid, Pamela Anderson, and Naomi Osaka, as well as an $18 million investment from Victoria’s Secret, there’s no stopping this inspiring entrepreneur or her label.

Lulu Wood (@luluwood_)

(Getty Images)

A chance meeting in a Perth shopping center with a renowned model agent would change then-schoolgirl Lulu Wood’s life forever. Since then, the fairy-like ethereal beauty has become a favorite of Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo and Tom Ford to name but a few.

Devyn Garcia (@devynfaithgarcia)

(Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

Victoria’s Secret is just one client who’s ensuring Devyn Garcia is a face of the moment. The Miami-raised model, whose heritage is a mix of Spanish, Black, White and Native American, has been steadily working with the lingerie giant since 2021, not to mention Chloé, Alexander McQueen and Calvin Klein.

Iris Law (@iirisaw)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

When Kate Moss is your godmother, you know you’re destined for the modeling hall of fame. Iris, daughter of actors Sadie Frost and Jude Law, has become an in-demand name lately for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Versace, Miu Miu and Dior Beauty. Considering she made her debut as a toddler in the pages of “Vogue,” we’d expect nothing less.

Barbara Valente (@___valente)

(Samir Hussein/Contributor

From the beaches of Brazil to the international runways, Barbara Valente has been steadily rising through the ranks to become one of the most consistently booked of her peers. Catch her everywhere from Fendi campaigns to Zara lookbooks and every brand’s catwalk between her nonstop shooting days.

Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum)

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

A week after being scouted in her native Amsterdam, Yasmin Wijnaldum found herself on the runway for Prada. A decade later, her powerful catwalk strut is one of the most recognizable in the industry and her chiseled bone structure ensures she’s a regular in campaigns, too.

Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber)

(Photo by Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

When your mom is one of the most famous supermodels of her generation, it’s safe to say you’ve won the genetic lottery. Kaia Gerber, gorgeous daughter of Cindy Crawford, is a chip off the block, and after dominating the modeling industry for years, she’s now turning her attention to acting and growing her burgeoning online book club.

Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie)

(Gilles Bensimon)

You’re as likely to see striking supermodel and influencer Jasmine Sanders walking the runway or sitting front row. She’s also increasingly pivoting toward TV, having been spotted lately as a guest juror on Germany’s Next Top Model.

Rising Stars

Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

One-time Victoria’s Secret Angel Leomie Anderson is a force to be reckoned with. From TV hosting and podcasting to advocating against racial discrimination in the modeling industry and running her own activewear brand, she aces everything she turns her attention to with aplomb.

Grace Burns (@graciebrns)

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Grace Burns is ready for her closeup! The daughter of Christy Turlington and Ed Burns has been making waves since her modeling debut, quickly landing campaigns and runway gigs. She won’t be relying on just her beauty, though, as she’s busying herself with photography and poetry side hustles as well.

Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

English rose Michelle Keegan was catapulted to attention in the United States earlier this year after her turn as Maya Stern in the nail-biting Netflix thriller, Fool Me Once, which fast became one of the most watched shows in the platform’s history

Freya Tidy (@freyatidy)

(Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for David Koma)

From McDonald’s employee to fashion muse of the moment, this stunning British model, dancer and content creator is an in-demand influencer, working regularly with brands including Gucci Beauty and YSL Beauty. It’s no wonder her videos have amassed almost 25 millions likes on TikTok.

Angelina Kendall (@angelinakendall_)

(Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

If there’s one new face the luxury fashion world is enamored with, it’s Brazilian-Kiwi-Australian stunner Angelina Kendall. Just one year since her runway debut, she’s now regularly on the catwalk and fronting global campaigns for some of the biggest labels in the world.

Elle Smith (@officialellesmith)

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Former Miss USA Elle Smith’s unique beauty has led to a career postpageant life modeling for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger. Now that she has new agency representation in London as well as the U.S., get ready to see a lot more of those distinctive blonde curls and caramel skin.

Eloise Dufka (@eloisedufka)

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for YSL Beauty)

Content creator and model Eloise Dufka has an angelic face you won’t soon forget. Born in Nairobi and raised around the world by her mom, she’s now based between New York City and Los Angeles, where she’s booked and busy with household-name fashion and beauty brands.

Elena Azzaro (@elenaazzaro)

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)

Celebrated for her distinctive panther-like runway walk and chameleon-like prowess, brands can’t get enough of working with sultry Italian model Elena Azzaro. The green-eyed beauty has also-co founded a new techno music event, Acida, which kicked off in New York City this summer.

Muni Long (@munilong)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Overnight success was years in the making for Priscilla Renea Hamilton, known professionally as Muni (pronounced like “money”) Long. The talented writer behind songs for stars including Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, she had a breakout hit of her own with last year’s “Made for Me.”

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

This year has been major for Gloria Hallelujah Woods, aka GloRilla. The bling-loving Memphis-born rapper recently released her debut commercial mixtape, which features the single “Wanna Be” alongside Megan Thee Stallion and already has nearly 5 million Instagram followers ready for her next move.

Sofia Harmanda (@sofiaharmanda)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)

Gorgeous Greek model Sofia Harmanda has relocated to the Big Apple to continue her career stateside. With chocolate brown doe eyes and cheekbones that could cut glass, it’s clear to see why she’s a favorite of magazines and clothing brands alike.

Tate McRae (@tatemcrae)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

While Canadian triple-threat Tate McRae initially found fame as a teen on So You Think You Can Dance, she later burst back on the scene as a full-fledged pop star. With several Billboard hits under her belt, she’s also connecting with fans on YouTube.

Madhulika Sharma (@madhulikasharmaa)

(Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Click onto any fashion website and chances are you’ll see one familiar face with a smoldering stare gazing back at you. NYC-based Indian gazelle Madhulika Sharma is an in-demand e-commerce models, and who’s studying at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Sistine Stallone (@sistinestallone)

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Sylvester Stone’s actress and model daughter has entered her next act. She helms the podcast Unwaxed with her sister Sophia; together, the duo delves into everything from dating and relationships to life advice in each episode, calling in their Hollywood icon dad as a guest star.

Sandra Shehab (@sandrashehab)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A former contestant on America’s Next Top Model, this New Jersey native with Egyptian roots is parlaying her arresting beauty and chill personality into a budding career as a content creator for beauty and fashion brands.

Jasmine Daniels (@jasminendaniels)

(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

This smoke show has a résumé that would make any wouldbe model green with envy. Think: lingerie and swimwear campaigns for the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Skims, Kith, Calvin Klein, O’Neill and Frankies Bikinis, to name but a few.

Khrystyana Kazakova (@khrystyana)

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

As the founder of The Real Catwalk fashion event series, Russian model Kazakova is a prominent figure in the body-positive movement, celebrating and highlighting natural beauty in all its formats.

Digital Darlings

Maura Higgins (@maurahiggins)

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

From the moment she graced screens on Love Island as a contestant, Irish model-turned-media personality Maura Higgins was destined for stardom. The Maxim cover girl can now be found heating things up in Fiji as the scorching-hot host of Love Island USA Aftersun.

Alex Cooper (@alexandracooper)

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

At the helm of the world’s most-listened-to podcast by women sits enterprising media mogul Alex Cooper. A member of the 2023 Time100 Next list, she’s since gone on to launch The Unwell Network, which gives a platform to fellow podcasters.

Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

(Gilles Bensimon)

Maxim cover star Camille Kostek can do it all. The sunny blonde has no shortage of strings to her bow, with a résumé that spans cheerleading, modeling, acting, TV hosting, brand collaborations, activism and more.

Alix Earle (@alix_earle)

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

After finding unprecedented success on TikTok for her candid uploads from her college bedroom, bubbly beauty Alix Earle has paved the way for a new generation of influencers whose unique selling power is their relatability.

Nara Smith (@naraaziza)

(Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)

Got a craving? There’s nothing that domestic goddess model and mom Nara Smith can’t whip up. The South African-German content creator has become a household name, thanks to videos that show her making everything from condiments to bubble gum from scratch.

Gabbriette Bechtel (@gabbriette)

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Agent Provocateur)

You never know where you’ll see model, musician and muse Gabbriette Bechtel next. Having started out as the lead singer of punk rock band Nasty Cherry, her distinctive style and look caught the eye of modeling agencies and fashion brands. This led to working with the likes of Skims, Marc Jacobs and Diesel.

Monet McMichael (@monetmcmichael)

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Jersey girl Monet McMichael might now have millions of followers for her beauty and fashion updates, but some have been watching since her days as a nursing student. To date, the beautiful Black-Puerto Rican’s content has garnered 349 million likes on TikTok…and counting!

Christina Nadin (@christinanadin)

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

She’s got one of Instagram’s most enviable manes, so it makes sense that divine U.K.-raised Filipina-Irish model and influencer Christina Nadin would set her sights on launching a line of chic hair accessories named Bahay Kubo.

Olivia Neill (@olivianeill)

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Millions of people hang on every moment of Northern Irish podcaster and YouTuber Olivia Neill’s life, hoping to get a glimpse into her global travels with luxury brands alongside pals like Lila Moss and Stella Jones.

Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze)

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The founder of lifestyle and fashion brands Dairy Boy and American Charm, Paige Lorenze has a new audience as the most-watched WAG of tennis, as her courtside style steals the spotlight from her beau, Tommy Paul.

Brooks Nader (@brooksnader)

(Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The unstoppable Brooks Nader is on a high. The Louisiana-born model is dizzy with campaigns and covers every month, and a rumored reality TV show also starring her equally gorgeous three sisters as they navigate life in New York.

Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey, adopted daughter of TV host Steve Harvey, keeps busy with everything from front row and red carpet appearances to conceptualizing new drops for her fashion line, Yevrah Swim, and clean skincare brand, SKN by LH.

Lexi Kaleiia (@lexikaleiia)

(Lexi Kaleiia)

Lexi Kaleiia, winner of the most recent Maxim Cover Model competition, has her eyes on the prize. The nature-loving South African one-to-watch is busy growing her bikini brand, ramping up her content and focusing on her burgeoning modeling career.

Haley Kalil (@haleyybaylee)

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Strawberry blonde-haired funny woman Haley Kalil went from Miss Minnesota Teen USA to a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue rookie, but it’s her cheeky TikTok personas (think: the “stay-at-home billionaire’s girlfriend”) that have cemented her status as one of social media’s biggest names.

Nicole Williams English (@justtnic)

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Nicole Williams English is one of only two women to ever be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition while visibly pregnant. The former WAGS LA star has amassed a fan base for her content, which showcases her unique personal style

Ellie Thumann (@elliethumann)

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

At 23,Ellie Thumann has racked up an astonishing amount of catwalk miles, magazine spreads and campaigns. These days, she’s also a fashion influencer on Instagram, where 1.5 million people obsess over her latest adventures.

Amanda McCants (@amandamccants)

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“Just be hot” might be a tongue-in-cheek catchphrase from her many satirical videos, but TikTok star Amanda McCants has indeed won over fans for both her girl-next-door vibe and sharp wit.

Maya Jama (@mayajama)

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

British presenter Maya Jama’s megawatt smile and seductive feline stare might be the first things you notice, but with a career that spans TV and radio, not to mention fashion campaigns and Vogue covers, she’s got the smarts, substance and style to do it all.

Amazing Athletes

Coco Gauff (@cocogauff)

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

She may be only 20 years old, but Cori Gauff, aka Coco, will go down in American history as one of tennis’s most phenomenal players. With seven WTA Tour career single titles already to her credit—including last year’s U.S. Open—and nine WTA Tour career doubles, she’s already proven that she’s destined for Hall of Fame status.

Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne)

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Future college athletes can thank LSU gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne for breaking the mold when it comes to their earning power. The first-ever NIL athlete signed with WME Sports, with a combined 13.3 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, she’s regarded as the highest-valued female college athlete.

Cameron Brink (@cameronbrink22)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink has the world at her feet. The Stanford alum and current Los Angeles Sparks forward was the first female basketball player to sign with New Balance and recently fronted a Skims x WNBA underwear campaign. Brink also uses her platform to destigmatize mental health.

Sami Clarke (@samiclarke)

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for good.clean.goop)

Model-turned-health-and-wellness professional Sami Clarke is the first name on the lips of fitness-obsessed women around the world. Through her method, Form, Clarke has helped thousands of people transform their bodies with her signature time-efficient workouts, which are rooted in Pilates and strength training

Emma Raducanu (@emmaraducanu)

(Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images for ITF)

British tennis champ Emma Raducanu is considered one of the world’s most marketable athletes. The former British No. 1 has worked alongside Evian and Porsche. She may have withdrawn before an anticipated mixed doubles match this summer at Wimbledon, but the future is still bright for the 21-year-old pro.

Eileen Gu (@eileengu)

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Chinese-American athlete Eileen Gu became the youngest Olympic champion in freestyle skiing history after winning gold at age 18. At the same Winter Olympics games in 2022, she also became the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Olympics. Now signed to IMG Models, Gu is unstoppable in the luxury fashion space as an in-demand brand ambassador.

Élodie Clouvel (@elodieclouvel)

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

French pentathlete Élodie Clouvel is a force to be reckoned with. Six-foot-tall Clouvel, the daughter of two athletes, won the silver medal in Rio in 2016 for the sport (which consists of fencing, swimming, riding and running/ shooting) and took the silver in modern pentathlon in Paris this summer.

Bianca Bustamante (@racerbia)

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Gold House)

McLaren Driver Development team member Bianca Bustamante is one to watch. The England-based Filipina F1 star in the making has been competing against the boys since the age of 5—and now she’s chasing down victories at 220 miles an hour or sharing a glimpse into life in the fast lane for her millions of followers.

Angel Reese (@angelreese5)

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

As the nation was swept up in WNBA mania this year, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese emerged as one of the country’s most promising athletes. Now that she’s finished her communication, leadership development and psychology studies at LSU, the 6-foot-3 “Bayou Barbie” has a promising future ahead that combines sports and modeling.

Sharlene Mawdsley (@sharlenem1)

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Irish sprinter Sharlene Mawdsley recently helped her national team take home medals at both this year’s World Athletics Relays and European Athletics Championships events. The speedy track star also ticked off a major career accomplishment this spring, when she qualified to represent Team Ireland in the Olympics for the first time.

Rayna Vallandingham (@raynavallandingham)

(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Having started her martial-arts journey at just 2 years old, California-native Rayna Vallandingham has earned 13 world-championship titles in tae kwon do. She’s also a fourth-degree black belt in the sport, and there’s evidently no stopping this WME and IMGrepped talent.

(Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Team Great Britain sprinter Imani-Lara Lansiquot is one of only three British women to break the 11-second mark for the 100 meters. (The other two are Dina AsherSmith and Daryll Neita.) The fashion-loving Londoner also holds a psychology degree and is a core member of the RACEquality Network for British Athletics, championing diversity and inclusion in sports.