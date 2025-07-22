Meet The Maxim Hot Girl Summer ‘People’s Choice’ Competition Winner

Jennifer Carter earned the most fan votes in Maxim’s inaugural Hot Girl Summer competition.

(Nic Bui)

Out of thousands of gorgeous hopefuls who threw their hats (and bikinis) in the ring, Jennifer Carter walked away with the People’s Choice Award, garnering the most fan votes in Maxim’s inaugural Hot Girl Summer competition. The Jacksonville, Florida native knows a thing or two about soaking up the sun, and she came ready to rally her loyal supporters, who helped her dominate the summer-themed showdown.

Her victory earned her a four-night trip to New York City, where she lit up the camera in an exclusive Maxim Cover Girl photoshoot. We raise a perfectly chilled piña colada to Carter’s hard work and dedication to making this summer just a little hotter. Our team caught up with her on set to talk about her win and more.

What prompted you to begin your modeling career?



I got into modeling as an outlet from the everyday hustle. Something to relax my mind and just be myself; photography is an art, and I think it’s fun being on set with a great team and just letting my face and body express itself.

(Nic Bui)

What is your favorite part about being in the Maxim Cover Girl community?

I love being in the Maxim Cover Girl community because I have gained many friends (other competitors) who have come together and joined forces to support one another. Each one of us has a different mission or statement to be made. Women supporting women.

Who inspires you and why?



One of my inspirations as far as fashion and modeling is Lady Gaga. Her style is very unique, she is bold and daring with her fashion and makeup. Gaga always catches your eye and makes a statement—a real icon.

(Nic Bui)

What do you bring with you to a photoshoot?

A positive mindset, kindness, compassion, respect for other’s time and professionalism. Plus my phone and a charger.

What is your favorite TV show right now and why?

Any educational documentaries on ancient times. I love learning about Egypt and the pyramids or anything that has to do with ancient medicine practices and techniques.