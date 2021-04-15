Meet the 'Sexy Hunter' Who's Making a Killing on OnlyFans

Hunter and conservationist Michaela Fialova is killing it on OnlyFans, making up to $4,100 per week off of "sexy" photos featuring her posing alongside exotic animal trophies.

Originally from Litomerice, Czeck Republic, Fialova moved to South Africa for work in 2013, but just joined the subscription-based social service this year. While wearing bikinis, lingerie and other revealing outfits, she poses next to dead game like crocodiles, giraffes and zebras.

The images have proven controversial, with some even calling for her banning from the entire continent. But in a lengthy interview with the Daily Mail, Fialova defended her actions thoroughly, claiming they have an overall positive effect on local wildlife.



Fialova's hunting indirectly benefits animals by generating funding for veterinary care. But bloodsport also helps directly, as culling certain animals through trophy hunting helps balance the ecosystem. The notion has been accepted by biologists and environmental organizations, including the Property and Environment Research Center.

"I began getting interested in the conservation of animals by hunting and I studied this at university as it was my dream career as I got older," Fialova said.

"At age twenty-four, I moved to South Africa to start my career as a conservationist where a typical day involved studying the animal that we wanted to manage and then stalking out the herds to detect the weak and old members, which we then hunt down."

"You don't want overpopulation - especially in the wild - as it can lead to a struggle for water and food if there's too many of the same species, which is why I do what I do."

Fialova also trains extensively with a rifle to ensure she can take a humane, one-shot kill that mitigates suffering.

"Once we detect the members of the herd to cull, we then detect members that have strong genetics and therefore need to be taken care of for sustainable population growth," she explained.

In addition to hunting for population control, she protects animals from illegal poachers, namely rhinos.

"As well as weeding out disease and overpopulation, I also protect animals such as rhinos from poachers. We do this by shooting down the rhino with a dart which puts them to sleep and then we proceed to dehorn them.

"I know some people might see this as cruel," she added, "But it enables the rhinos to populate successfully without being badly hurt by poachers in the future."

Her conservation efforts can be costly, which is why her OnlyFans success could become crucial.

"This process can cost anywhere between three-thousand to seven-thousand pounds per rhino, which used to be fine when the private reservation I work for used to have an income from commercial hunting - but due to Covid, this has declined."

Fialova's friend suggested she start an OnlyFans in March of 2021 as a side hustle, and she promptly banked her first $4,100.

"I was over-the-moon that I was finally able to donate money to my reservation which desperately needed some new tactical vests for some rangers," she said.

"Now, I plan to continue uploading as much content as possible so that I'm able to fund the veterinary care for animals in need as this is why I started off my journey in the first place - to help and protect the animals."