Mia Khalifa Courts Controversy By Slamming Israel as 'Apartheid' State

The Lebanon-born webcam model's tweets are causing an online furor.
Author:
Publish date:
Mia Khalifa Promo 2

Mia Khalifa is making her views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict known by declaring Israel an "apartheid state."

Regional tensions recently escalated into an 11-day-long conflict that resulted in at least 230 Palestinian and 12 Israeli deaths, Newsweek reports. Khalifa, a retired porn star-turned-webcam model who was born in Lebanon, strongly supports the Palestinian cause. 

She branded Israeli actress Gal Gadot "genocide Barbie" after the Wonder Woman star wrote that "Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation."

More recently, she shared an image of herself posing with two wine bottles dated 1943 and 1945. "My wine is older than your apartheid 'state,'" she tweeted.

Avi Mayer, Managing Director of Global Communications at the American Jewish Committee, accused her of "showcasing champagne produced in Nazi-occupied France," while the New York Post ran a headline reading, "Mia Khalifa poses with Nazi-era champagne, bashes 'apartheid' Israel." 

Khalifa responded by dancing to French singer Édith Piaf's "La Vie En Rose," released in 1947. 

"Enjoying what would be classified as “nazi-era” music according to the NYPost’s logic on things produced in 1940’s France." 

She followed up with a reply reading, "Let's keep this same energy in 78 years with people who support Israeli brands and products funding apartheid."

No image description

Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown
Food & Drink

Guy Fieri Praised After Leaving $5,000 Tip at Miami Restaurant For Entire Staff

Coors 1977 Pontiac Firebird (1)
Rides

Win A Classic Pontiac Firebird and Free Beer for a Year Courtesy of Coors

Mia Khalifa Promo 2
News

Mia Khalifa Courts Controversy By Slamming Israel as 'Apartheid' State

seiko-tuna-prospex-1985
Style

Seiko Celebrates 35th Anniversary of 'Tuna' Prospex With Limited-Edition Watch

Christies Air Jordan
Style

This Epic Sneaker Auction Features Some of the World's Most Expensive Air Jordans

black-bear-getty
News

Watch This Wild TikTok Video of Teen Pushing Bear Off Wall To Save Her Dogs

Lego x McLaren Elva Promo
Gear

Lego Unveils 263-Piece Model of McLaren Elva Supercar

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

mike-tyson-new-promo-cut-GettyImages-1169016569
Sports

Mike Tyson On Why Logan and Jake Paul Have Zero Chance Against Floyd Mayweather