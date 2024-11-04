Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Fight Offers $2 Million Ringside ‘Owner’s Experience’

The ultimate Tyson/Paul fight night experience is available Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

(Netflix)

While the Nov. 15 boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will stream for free on Netflix, deep-pocketed fight fans can now book the ultimate in-person experience for a hefty $2 million price tag.

Consulting firm Elevate is offering the ultra-premium package for the fight—a 10-ticket “MVP Owner’s Experience” that will seat two people in a private ringside apron suite less than 6 feet from the pugilistic action at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The choice seating at Tyson’s first pro fight in 19 years is the closest to the ring that guest seats have ever been approved by Texas boxing regulators, according to Elevate. The package’s many other perks include a prefight locker room visit with Tyson and Paul, a chance to be onstage during the weigh-in, autographed gloves from both boxers, a personal concierge and bodyguards during fight week, luxury hotel accommodations for up to 10 guests, and a private car service during fight week.

(Netflix)

In addition to the ringside apron suite, the package includes four seats in each of the first two rows of the 80,000-seat venue that is home base for the Dallas Cowboys. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions announced its partnership with Elevate to sell the MVP Owner’s Experience and other hospitality packages for the fight, Reuters reports.

Tyson, 58, who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, was once one of the world’s most feared heavyweight boxers. But many observers expect the younger and more active Paul, 27, to prevail. The popular YouTube influencer-turned-boxer with a 9-1 record is best known for defeating faded former UFC fighters in the boxing ring, most recently stopping Mike Perry in July.

Tyson was boxing’s youngest-ever heavyweight champion and reigned as undisputed champ from 1987 to 1990. He last boxed Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in their exhibition match in 2020, but “Iron Mike” hasn’t had an actual pro fight since 2005 and was stopped in two straight losses before retiring nearly two decades ago. But plenty of nostalgic fans are still betting that even an older and much-diminished Tyson will be able to outclass Paul.

Ticket prices to fight are still available for as low as $37 on SeatGeek, the official online broker for the fight, while three ringside seats were listed at $50,000 apiece, according to Reuters.