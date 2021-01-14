Meet The Playboy Model Rejected by Bumble Dating App for Being 'Too Hot'

"I tried to keep the photos very PG and not model-esque at all."

Tahlia Paris really is too hot to handle, at least according to Bumble moderators. The 24-year-old LA-based model and former Playboy Cybergirl of the Year created an account on the popular dating app after a four-year stretch without a romantic relationship.

Paris claims that she then received an email from Bumble after some of photos were removed from her profile. She concluded that the reason for removal must be those photos were "too hot," as they "did not" break the guidelines.

“I was on the app for not even a few hours because pictures I tried posting to my profile were removed even though they were normal photos,” Tahlia told UK tabloid The Mirror. "It happened three or four times to different pictures and Bumble only allowed one of my pictures to stay up, which was really hurting my odds in the dating app world."

However, Bumble cited "shirtless bathroom mirror selfies," adding that it "prohibits photos of people indoors wearing swimsuits or underwear," according to Mirror.

"In 2016, we banned shirtless bathroom mirror selfies in response to feedback from our Bumble community" a company spokesperson said, "and after our research showed that profiles including those kinds of photos were the most swiped left on."

Though Paris posts racy content on OnlyFans and Instagram—where she has over 910,000 followers—she insists that the Bumble photos were "very PG."

“The photos I posted very were basic. One was a selfie of myself, one was a picture a friend of mine had taken at the beach," she continued. "I tried to keep it very PG and not model-esque at all."

Paris went on to describe that she just wants to come across as "as another average girl looking to date," and even kept her Instagram private at the time so potential suitors don't get the wrong idea.

"I’ve had guys in the past solely try to hook up with me because of my presence on social media. When turned down, a few of their responses were like ‘but wait, you model for Playboy’ – as if that was something that made it easier to have sex with me.”

The other motivation for Paris' online dating foray was brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which has made it difficult to meet people in traditional physical settings.

“Online dating has never really been something I’m into but in these circumstances, I thought I’d try it and it didn’t work out. Maybe it’s for the best."

"For now I’m at a stand-still with dating sadly, but hopefully things will open soon so I can get back out into the normal dating world.”