Model Spotlight: Tika Camaj

Tika Camaj is among the most alluring recent subjects who’s worked with Antoine Verglas, the seasoned French photographer behind some 23 Maxim covers starring supermodels, A-list actresses and pop stars including Cameron Diaz, Angelina Jolie, Beyoncé, Candice Swanepoel and Cindy Crawford.

(Antoine Verglas/@antoineverglas) (Antoine Verglas/@antoineverglas) (Antoine Verglas/@antoineverglas)

This portrait shoot, captured in a small Parisian apartment earlier this year ahead of Camaj’s Paris Fashion Week show, is a lingerie-clad affair that capitalizes on brilliant natural light pouring in through French window panes. “Tika is a stunning model from Montenegro with spectacular physical features,” Verglas says before drawing a comparison between Camaj and one of his most famous Maxim muses. “She is beyond beautiful—she reminds me of Cindy Crawford from certain angles.”

(Antoine Verglas/@antoineverglas) (Antoine Verglas/@antoineverglas)

Verglas isn’t alone in his evaluation of Camaj’s beauty. In addition to appearing on the covers of international editions of L’Officiel and Harper’s Bazaar, she’s also a seriously in-demand runway model who recently strutted the catwalk for Elle Swimwear and Brie Tiesi at Miamia Swim Week, and she’s previously appeared in campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, Guess and Beach Bunny.

