Olivia Munn Heats Up 2021 With Sultry Swimsuit Photos

The actress and former Maxim cover model ended 2020 in typically sexy style.
Olivia Munn knows how to ring in 2021. The former Maxim cover star has been social distancing in a tropical location and just gifted her fans with shots like the pair below, which show her thoroughly enjoying the sun and sea while clad only in a string bikini bottom and white crop top.

Though she had followers who wondered if she was trying to break the internet, it seemed obvious Olivia was just feeling herself. And you have to respect someone who can end 2020 on any kind of high note.

Like so many in Hollywood Olivia confronted an industry shutdown in 2020. She starred in Netflix romantic comedy Love Wedding Repeat and was politically active during the American election season, but if her IMDB listing is any indication, Olivia Munn will be busier in 2021, with three films in various stages of completion.

For now, though, she's decompressing someplace warm, because who doesn't need a vacation in the sun right about now? 

Check out more shots of Olivia Munn hanging out in gorgeous places below. 

