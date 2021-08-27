August 27, 2021

Paige Spiranac Gives Tips On How To Be An 'Instagram Golf Girl'

"It’s hard work but someone has to do it."
Author:
Publish date:
Paige Spiranac Promo 4

Paige Spiranac is nothing if not generous. The latest example: She posted the following video on her popular Instagram account Wednesday. It's about how to properly be an "Instagram Golf Girl" like her.

Spiranac played golf in college and has played professionally but for the last five years or so she's been primarily focused on her considerable social media presence, which includes her 3.1 million Instagram followers. With the OG Insta Golf Girl you might check out the account for her appearance but stay for her still-impressive skills with the clubs and charmingly snarky sense of humor, which is on full display in the video above.

Clad in a crop top and short white skirt, Spiranac says in the video, "Dress code doesn’t exist in an Instagram golf girl’s life."

Take notes, now, as she continues. "And always shoot from the front because no one cares where the ball is going when you’re dumping them out. Now, the most important part. It's not the actual golf swing, it's the reaction after. It's a hop, skip and a smile even after you shanked it into the group right next to you, and that’s how you be an Instagram golf girl."

Like she says in her caption, "It’s hard work but someone has to do it." 

Spiranac also followed up with responses to questions from fans who got the joke, such as guys asking if those tips were for them as well, to which she replied, "Same rules apply. Happy hoeing!"

Spiranac also added that a "tank top is the only top I allow" for wearing when one is acting as an Instagram Golf Girl.

One thing seems true—Paige Spiranac practices what she preaches. Enjoy some extra fun from the one true Instagram Golf Girl below.

No image description

j-crew-marathon-1
Style

J.Crew Launches Comeback With Handsome Pilot's Navigator Watch Collab

WhistlePig Roadstock Promo
Food & Drink

WhistlePig's 'Road-Finished' Roadstock Rye Is Its Most Innovative Whiskey Yet

Paige Spiranac Promo 4
News

Paige Spiranac Gives Tips On How To Be An 'Instagram Golf Girl'

Tales of the Macallan Promo
Food & Drink

The Macallan's Ultra-Luxe Scotch Whisky Comes in a Leather-Bound Book

Chip Kelly UCLA Promo
Sports

It's Time For UCLA Coach Chip Kelly To Put Up or Shut Up

ralph-fiennes-the-kings-man-redband-trailer
Entertainment

Watch the Intense New Red Band Trailer For 'The King's Man'

Tony Hawk x Liquid Death Promo
Sports

Tony Hawk Now Selling Blood-Infused Limited Edition Skateboards

Oklahoma Sooners Spencer Rattler Promo
Sports

2021 Heisman Trophy Betting Odds: Sooners QB Spencer Rattler On Top, But No Clear Favorite

facebook-link-image
Gear

Why The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Is The Best Foldable Phone You Can Buy

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT