Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Exposes The Truth

The Florida Congresswoman heads task force investigating the country’s most important secrets: JFK and MLK assassinations, UFO sightings, and Covid-19 origins.

Who Killed JFK And MLK?

For over 60 years, this mystery has dominated dinner table conversations, talk radio debates, and countless movies and TV specials. Hollywood has worked hard to shape the public’s opinion, but the truth is we still don’t really know what happened.

Well, America is about to find out that fact is more interesting than fiction—thanks to Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna. The most dynamic congresswoman on the Hill, who was just featured on the cover of Maxim, has been tapped by President Trump to lead the “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.”

Her mission: Get the truth about JFK’s and MLK’s assassinations and other mysteries, such as unanswered UFO sightings and the real origin of Covid-19.

But this isn’t just another slow-moving, bureaucratic congressional investigation. Luna stands at the vanguard of what may become one of the most consequential truth-seeking missions in American history—a task that past Presidents have not had the courage to undertake. It’s not going to be easy, and she needs support of all Americans so that history can finally be rewritten truthfully, transparently, and accurately.

The JFK Files: Six Decades Of Secrets

Despite criticism from the left and the right, Luna is hitting the ground running. The task force’s first public hearing is already scheduled for March 26, focusing on JFK’s assassination.

According to numerous reports and a seminal book on the topic called Hit List by Richard Belzer and David Wayne, a large number of witnesses to the event have died in mysterious suicides and car crashes. Now, Luna has been given the opportunity of a lifetime to ensure their sacrifices weren’t in vain.

Will the truth be more interesting than fiction? We think the next Netflix special you’ll see on JFK will feature Luna exposing the real story.

At a recent press conference in front of a stunned press, Luna detailed her plans: “We’re going to be interviewing attending physicians at the initial assassination and then also people who have been on the various commissions—like the Warren Commission—looking into the initial assassination.”

She said she wasn’t afraid to challenge long-accepted narratives. “Based on what I’ve been seeing so far, the initial hearing that was actually held here in Congress was actually faulty in the single-bullet theory,” she declared. “I believe that there were two shooters.”

Breaking The Beltway

Luna’s relentless drive for the truth is not only refreshing but essential in a town built on closed-door meetings. “We will work alongside President Trump and his Cabinet members to deliver truth to the American people,” she declared. “From this moment forward, we will restore trust through transparency.”

This might be the most fascinating assignment in modern American politics: leading a team of investigators that will finally pry open decades of classified files on everything from the JFK assassination to unexplained UFO encounters. “The federal government has been hiding information from Americans for decades,” Luna told Fox News Digital.

To help with this gigantic fact-finding mission, Luna’s assembled a dream team of transparency warriors: Representatives Nancy Mace, Tim Burchett, Lauren Boebert, Eric Burlison, Eli Crane, and Brandon Gill. Together, they’ve got six months to crack open files that have gathered dust for decades. The clock is ticking.

“All federal agencies are cooperating with the Task Force and will provide the requested briefings in the coming weeks,” Luna said.

A Call For Support

It’s imperative that we get behind Rep Luna. Public pressure is essential to ensure transparency when dealing with secrets this old and this guarded. The timing is perfect. A congresswoman with the intelligence and integrity to lead such a mission, and a President who has the courage to boldly go where no President has gone before. History will be corrected.

For a nation built on the principle of government of the people, by the people, for the people, we’ve kept an awful lot of secrets from the people. Luna’s message is clear: That ends now. “It is time to give Americans the answers they deserve,” she says. After decades of waiting, some answers might finally be coming.