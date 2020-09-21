This Incredibly Rare T-Rex Skeleton Could Be Yours

Among world's two largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons is going on sale at an upcoming Christie's of New York auction. Beginning October 6, private bidders will have a shot at acquiring "Stan," a 67-million-year-old dinosaur specimen named for the amateur paleontologist who first discovered him while digging through Montana's Hell Creek Formation in 1987. He's since been studied at the Black Hills Institute in South Dakota, spawning dozens of research papers and studies over the past two decades.

"We are honored to be bringing STAN to auction and to have been entrusted with the stewardship of such an iconic and important T. rex," said James Hyslop, head of scientific instruments, globes and natural history at Christie's. Per CNN, STAN will be on-display for 24 hours a day through the windows at Christie's Rockefeller Center.

Christie's reports that Stan would towered at 13 feet high, 40 feet long, and weighed in at around eight tons—twice as heavy as an elephant. His longest teeth were 11 inches in length, which no doubt helped him devour the partially Triceratops remains found nearby his discovery site. There's also evidence of puncture wounds in his skull that were caused by another predator.

Pre-auction estimates for Stan range from $6-$8 million. Head to Christie's to learn more.