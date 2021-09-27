Supermodel Nina Agdal Shares 'Naked' Mirror Selfie

September 28, 2021
Danish supermodel Nina Agdal heated up Instagram with a stunning topless mirror selfie that showed off her famous figure.

The 29-year-old former Maxim cover star's locks cascaded over her shoulder and wore a chunky silver bracelet along with a matching watch.

"U know what looks good naked? Confidence," the former Victoria's Secret Angel captioned the sizzling shot.

Agdal, who graced the March 2017 cover of Maxim, is a famed swimsuit and lingerie model who also appeared on the 50th anniversary cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen in 2014. 

Agdal first skyrocketed to supermodel fame as the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's "Rookie of the Year."

Nina has more recently pivoted to becoming a fitness influencer with her body-sculpting The Agdal Method, but she still has a penchant for dropping fiery shots on the 'Gram:

