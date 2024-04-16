Tesla Delays Cybertruck Deliveries And Cuts 10% Of Workforce

Deliveries of Elon Musk’s controversial Cybertruck have been pushed back (again).

Tesla

Tesla is pumping the brakes on releasing the futuristic Cybertruck as Elon Musk’s EV maker slashes its workforce by 10 percent.

According to a new report by Electrek, Tesla is cutting jobs in the wake of vehicle deliveries declining year-to-year since 2020. The news of the approximately 14,000 job cuts was first shared in a company-wide email sent by Musk.

“Over the years, we have grown rapidly with multiple factories scaling around the globe,” Musk wrote in the email, per Electrek. “With this rapid growth there has been duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas. As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity.”

“There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done,” Musk added. “This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle.”

Electrek also reported that employees toiling on the Cybertruck production line at Tesla’s Austin factory would have their shifts shortened. While standard shifts were previously 12 hours, they were cut to 11 hours during the week and 10.5 hours for those working weekends.

In related news, Engadget reports that Tesla’s Cybertruck deliveries have been “unexpectedly” delayed.

One user on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum reported that he was told via email that the delays were due to an issue with the accelerator and that all shipments were recalled and paused until April 20, which is clearly Musk’s favorite weed-themed holiday.

The much buzzed-about Cybertruck , which finally went into production in late 2023 after a series of delays, has reportedly fielded a slew of other complaints from buyers of the controversial pickup.

Those problems have included “a lack of visibility, offroading difficulties, potential danger to occupants due to a lack of crumple zones, issues with the CCS adapter, lower range than expected, discoloration of the stainless steel body panels and more,” according to Engadget.