The Best Labor Day 2025 Sales For Menswear, Home, Gear, Tech & More

Savings abound from top-tier retailers like Huckberry, Todd Snyder, Tiami, Samsung, Apple, Adidas and more.

(Huckberry)

The mad dash to close out summer (informally if not actually on the calendar just yet), is on. Saddle up, stock your cooler, pack your weekender bag and of course, keep your credit card handy to shop some of the best holiday weekend deals on the market. You’re in luck: Many of your favorite retailers are offering up discounts on gear that’s as well-suited for one last beach getaway as it is for a brisk fall weekend outing or a pumpkin patch stroll. Whatever your heart desires, be it a fresh pair of sneakers, an elegant fall blazer, a stylish set of leather boots or a new set of AirPods, seems to be on sale this Labor Day weekend: Go forth accordingly.

(Adidas)

Adidas: Take 30% off at the sportswear retailer, with deals on lifestyle shoes, workout gear and more. Shop here.

Amerisleep: Take nearly 30% off the highly regarded AS6 Black Series mattress, among other deals. Shop here.

Apple: Save nearly 30% on a 14-inch MacBook Pro at Best Buy, among other deals from the tech innovator. Shop here.

Beckett Simonon: Save 25% on made-to-order shoes and boots when you buy two pairs. Shop here.

Benchmade Modern: Now through September 3rd, take up to 25% off custom sofas, sectionals, bed frames, accent chairs, and more. Shop here.

(Billy Reid)

Billy Reid: The iconic American designer is offering up to 75% off, plus an extra 25% off sale styles ahead of a stylish fall season. Shop here.

Bruvi: Take 43% off the fan-favorite Bruvi Bundle at Amazon. Shop here.

Charles Tyrwhitt: Through September 1st, take 25% off all styles sitewide, among other deals at the British menswear retailer. Shop here.

Coop: Take 20% off, with savings up to 40% off the site’s lineup of high-quality sleep goods. Shop here.

Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 60% off bedding, sheets and home décor, with no code needed. Shop here.

Dickies: Take 25% off sitewide from the famed, rugged workwear brand through Labor Day. Shop here.

Ebbets Vintage: Take 25% off sitewide on the site’s dashing assortment of historically inspired and accurate menswear and accessories. Shop here.

Everlane: Take up 70% off across women’s and men’s product, both online and in stores. Shop here.

(Filson)

Filson: Save at least 30% on high-quality outdoor gear and heritage menswear through the Filson Outlet. Shop here.

GlassesUSA: Among other deals, take 30% Off Ray-Ban, Oakley & Costa Del Mar eyeglasses, including free shipping. Shop here.

Grandin Road: Take up to 70% off, plus free shipping, until September 1st on decor and furnishings from the high-end retailer. Shop here.

(Grant Stone)

Grant Stone: Take an additional 20% off handsome boots and shoes, including the Field Boot Black Chromexcel and other durable styles ideal for fall pursuits. Shop here.

Goal Zero: Take 30% off the Yeti PRO 4000 Ecosystem, and 25% off select lights and lanterns, among other outdoor deals. Shop here.

(Huckberry)

Huckberry: Get an extra 15% off already on-sale rugged outdoor gear and menswear from the fan-favorite retailer. Shop here.

Indochino: Take 25% off sitewide and in-store with the coupon GET25. Shop here.

J. Press: Scour four tiers of menswear at the iconic prep retailer, with savings ranging from 15% off to 60% off. Shop here.

OMTC: Take 30% off sitewide on a range of handsome menswear, including classic madras shirting. Shop here.

My Sheets Rock: Take 15% off temperature-regulating bedding with code “WKND” through September 2nd. Shop here.

(Nike)

Nike: Save 28% on the Air Jordan 1 Low Premium, among other deals from the sportswear giant. Shop here.

Outerknown: Save at least 30% on the sustainable retailer’s collection of flannel shirts, hoodies and more. Shop here.

Reverb: Save up to 60% off select guitars, amps, synths, and more during the Labor Day Sales Event at the musical instrument marketplace. Shop here.

Rose & Born: Take up to 50% off some of the luxe fashion brand’s most sought-after pieces. Shop here.

Samsung: Among a slew of other deals, get up to $600 instant trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, plus an additional 30% off with the purchase of any Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds. Shop here.

(Tiami)

Tiami: Get 20% off at the new luxury hybrid mattress brand through September 18th, including a free $50 Design Within Reach voucher. Shop here.

(Todd Snyder)

Todd Snyder: Take up to 70% off luxury designer menswear with the code EXTRA30. Shop here.

Vaya: Take 15% off Vaya Platform Beds with the code VAYA15, among other deals. Shop here.

Zoma: Take 30% off any Zoma mattress with the code SLEEP30, among other discounts. Shop here.