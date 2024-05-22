The Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals For Menswear, Gear, Tech, Home & More

Save big on stuff from Apple, Taylor Stitch, Huckberry and a multitude of other brands this holiday weekend.

(Taylor Stitch)

Striking while the iron is hot is the name of the game this weekend, at least as far as the best Memorial Day deals are concerned. And there’s no time like the present to start your shopping (and thus, your celebration of summer) just a touch early.

Top retailers across the board, from Apple to Huckberry, MR. PORTER and Nordstrom are serving up standout deals to start summer, so add a little something extra to your to-do list beyond simply firing up the grill and cracking open one of summer’s best beers. These deals are yours for the taking, as is a stylish summer (of savings).

Abercrombie & Fitch: Through May 27th, take 20% off almost everything and 15% off select styles.

Amerisleep: Get 40% off upholstered bed frames with mattress purchase, with no code needed. Shop here.

Apple: Save up to 50% on Apple products via Amazon, including 2nd-generation AirPods. Shop here.

Benchmade Modern: Take 20% off the retailer’s entire Web site through May 28th. Shop here.

(Bespoke Post)

Bespoke Post: Take up to 40% off menswear, bar cart essentials, everyday carry goods, accessories and more through May 31st. Shop here.

(Billy Reid)

Billy Reid: Take up to 40% off the luxe menswear designer’s entire site through May 27th. Shop here.

BioLite: Take 25% off sitewide at the outdoor gear retailer through May 27th. Shop here.

Carbone: Take 20% off 3-count and 4-count sauce bundles in the Carbone Amazon shop through May 27th. Shop here.

Everlane: Take 25% off sitewide at the minimal, sustainable fashion retailer. Shop here.

Fair Harbor: Through May 27th, take 25% off sitewide and get 60% off new markdowns. Shop here.

(Florsheim)

Florsheim: Get 20% off sitewide on stylish boots, sneakers and more. Shop here.

Foresight Sports: Purchase the QuadMAX launch monitor and get the SIM-IN-A-BOX golf simulation kit for free. Shop here.

Gola: Through May 27th, take 50% off select styles from the British sneaker brand. Shop here.

Hollister: Through May 27th, get 40% off select styles. Shop here.

(Huckberry)

Huckberry: Take up to 40% off Huckberry’s impressive selection of menswear and gear, with some styles discounted up to 50% off through 1 p.m. EST on May 28th. Shop here.

Loftie: The sleep wellness retailer is offering 20% off sitewide, with no code needed, on its product assortment. Shop here.

KOIO: Save as much as 70% on luxury leather sneakers this weekend. Shop here.

Mavi: Get 50% off select styles, including stylish summer jeans. Shop here.

Meater: Save 30% on the best-selling wireless smart meat thermometer. Shop here.

MR. PORTER: Save as much as 60% on luxury menswear via the British retailer. Shop here.

Nordstrom: Save as much as 50% at the famed retailer through the long weekend. Shop here.

(Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors)

Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors: Take 25% off the butcher’s famous burger blends and 30% off dry aged burgers through the end of May. Shop here.

Percival: Through May 28th, take up to 25% off select styles from the British designer. Shop here.

Persol: Take 50% off premium prescription lenses via the luxe sunglasses designer. Shop here.

REEF: Take 20% off sitewide through May 28th, with no code needed. Shop here.

Sabai Design: Get free throw pillows with every seating purchase from this eco-friendly online furniture brand through May 28. Shop here.

SOUNDBOKS 4 (SOUNDBOKS)

SOUNDBOKS: Buy the SOUNDBOKS Go or SOUNDBOKS 4 Bluetooth speakers and get a $150 BATTERYBOKS for free. Shop here.

Taylor Stitch: Get up to 30% off via the site’s Last Call section at the do-it-all menswear retailer. Shop here.

The Tie Bar: Stock up for summer weddings with savings of up to 50% off the retailer’s Sale section. Shop here.

Tifosi Optical: Take 25% off through May 27th with the code MD25. Shop here.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

Todd Snyder: Save up to 60% on finely crafted menswear from the award-winning designer. Shop here.

Traeger: Take $100 off the Flatrock propane and Pro 575 wood pellet grills, $200 off the premium Ironwood and Ironwood XL wood pellet grills, and $300 off of the flagship Timberline and Timberline XL grills. Shop here.

Traeger Timberline (Traeger)

Troubadour: Take up to 70% off sitewide on stylish travel bags and accessories, with no code needed. Shop here.

UNTUCKit: Get 25% off sitewide and storewide, excluding final sale items. Shop here.