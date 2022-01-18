The Chainsmokers & Tiesto To Headline 2022 Maxim Big Game Weekend

The two-night event on Feb. 11-12 also features guest host 50 Cent and performances by Loud Luxury and DJ Vice.

The Chainsmokers (Getty Images)

With Super Bowl LVI fast-approaching, The Chainsmokers and Tiesto have been announced as co-headliners for Maxim’s annual Big Game Weekend, presented by DIRECTV.

The two-night extravaganza celebrating live music and entertainment during the NFL’s biggest weekend kicks off with The Chainsmokers’ “MaximBet Music At The Market Powered by DIRECTV” performance on Friday, February 11 at City Market LA.

Following a perform by Lil Baby, the popular DJ duo will play a full 90-minute set featuring their greatest hits. Guests will have a chance to snag Super Bowl tickets, cash and electronics falling from a MaximBet blimp circling above the gorgeous, open-air event space transformed into a 1980s-era retro-futuristic setting. The night is tied to MaximBet, Maxim’s online sports betting platform.

Grammy-winning DJ Tiesto will headline the following “DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights” event on Saturday, February 12. Rapper 50 Cent will guest host, with performances by Loud Luxury and DJ Vice.

“This annual event never fails to deliver, year after year, and we’re psyched to be a part of it and bring the energy and excitement to LA,” said The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall.

Tiësto added, “This the biggest weekend in sports and I can’t wait to celebrate the moment in a big way with everyone coming to party with me at Maxim Electric Nights!”

DIRECTV is the official presenting sponsor for both nights, with production by unKommon events. (Tickets are available at unKommonevents.com.)

“DIRECTV has a long history as a leader in sports and entertainment,” said Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer, DIRECTV. “During that time, Maxim has established itself for its signature Big Game parties. Bringing together these two brands around this cultural moment makes perfect sense.”

Purchase includes concert admission (each night requires a separate ticket). Guests can also reserve VIP tables and custom packages including transportation to and from the venue via exclusive tour buses, luxury rides provided by automotive sponsor BMW, or arrive in style via a helicopter.

BMW will offer premium vehicles from a range of models to reserve for VIP usage with premium offerings and the all-new BMW iX will live on display at the parties, showcasing the one and only iX currently available in the U.S.

“After a year off, we know the bar is high and we are excited to really elevate the guest experience with the best talent, incredible brand partners, and most over the top interactive moments guests have ever seen,” said Seth Kaplan, Founder of unKommon events.

“With DIRECTV serving as our presenting sponsor and Maxim creating the MaximBet Sport Lounge, amongst many other special moments, we are thrilled to deliver not just an event but a true once in a lifetime experience.”

Get your tickets now–it’s going to be a Maxim Big Game Weekend to remember!