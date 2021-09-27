'The Conjuring' House Is Selling For $1.2 Million

Warner Bros.

Looking for a 3,000-square-foot home in Rhode Island with three bedrooms that is surrounded by 8 acres and carries a legacy of evil ghosts? Here's one hell of a deal for you.

It's the house at the center of the allegedly true story behind James Wan's masterfully creepy The Conjuring, and it can be yours for $1.2 million USD.

In 1971 the Perron family lived in the farmhouse and they claimed it was haunted by the ghost of a witch, Bathsheba Sherman, who died around 150 years before. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring, investigated the story and it became part of their extensive case files.

The house is being sold by Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty and they are fully aware of its legacy and happily using that to promote the property. This is a snippet from the realtor's press release about 1677 Round Top Road:

Currently, the full functioning restored farmhouse in Harrisville is rented overnight to paranormal researchers, ghost hunters, and folks of the like. Day events, tours, and live streams comprise the numerous ways that the sellers have created an income-producing property. The true potential though is awaiting the next caretakers.



“This is the power of the Sotheby’s Brand,” says Ben Kean, Junior Partner and Sales Associate of The Blackstone Team. “Representing and marketing this type of property takes a professional with experience and expertise.”



According to Ray Mott, Broker/Co-Owner of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, “1677 Round Top Road is a property with such a fascinating background, and we are pleased to have listed this interesting home.”

It's a good-sized residence built in the 1820s and has a truly rustic New England vibe. Zillow has a 3-D tour available that you can even view in VR if you're feeling brave.

Screengrab from 3-D walkthrough of 1677 Roundtop

There are only 1.5 baths which might deter larger families but that's at least two separate bathroom mirrors with the potential for seeing the ghost of the witch behind you at 3 in the morning.

Seriously, this might be a superb investment for anyone looking to make money off a popular Airbnb, so check it out.

Be sure you've got an exorcist on hand after closing. Just in case.