The Maxim Cover Girl Competitions Just Got A Major Upgrade

Over $200,000 in cash prizes, nine luxury trips to top destinations, billboard ads, a Maxim cover and more are up for grabs.

The Maxim Cover Girl competitions are leveling up in a major way this year with a brand-new platform that’s shaking up the industry. With over $200,000 in cash prizes, nine luxury trips to top destinations like Miami and New York, multiple high-end photo shoots, exclusive Maxim features, billboard ads, and, of course, the ultimate prize—a Maxim cover—this year’s competition is bigger and better than ever.

We’re running more competitions, crowning more winners and showcasing as many rising stars as possible. The newest contest, Shades of Grey, is set to launch next month, and even more exciting opportunities are in the pipeline. Got an idea for a competition or a killer prize? We want to hear it. Follow us on Instagram and slide into our DMs with your best suggestions.

More Control, More Transparency & More Impact

(Pexels)

This year’s revamped platform also gives models deeper insights into their voting activity. They can track their last 20 votes in real time and see a personalized “Top 10” voter leaderboard. To keep things fair and secure, the system is built with advanced fraud detection to prevent AI bot voting scams. Meanwhile, voters get their own login portal with upgraded features to enhance their experience.

Want to be part of the action? Create a Maxim VIP account today and cast your vote to help us crown the next Maxim Cover Girl competition winner—and the first-ever Maxim Icon!

This year, models aren’t just competing—they’re giving back. In the past, Maxim pre-selected a charity to receive a donation on behalf of the winner. Now, the power is in the models’ hands. We’ve partnered with four incredible charities, allowing winners to choose where their donation goes. Have a cause you’re passionate about? Drop us a DM on Instagram and let us know which charity should be next on our list.

Built For Models, Built By Maxim

(Unsplash)

We heard you loud and clear. In previous years, some models wondered, “Is this legit?” or “Is this a scam?” because the competition was hosted through a third-party platform. This time, we built everything in-house—with input from Maxim team members—to make the experience seamless, secure, and unmistakably Maxim.

Now, models have access to a real-time leaderboard, enhanced security features to prevent bot voting, and a dedicated customer support team for any questions or technical issues. Plus, we are dropping exclusive videos in the dashboard with insider industry tips, contest strategies and a breakdown of every competition rule.

Calling all models: Registration is now open for three exclusive modeling competitions. Join now!

Fair Play, Second Chances And More Ways to Win

(Unsplash)

We’re all about keeping things fair—and making sure no one loses their shot at victory in the final moments. That’s why we’ve introduced two game-changing features to the competitions.

First up: Round Overtime. If a model is leading all week but slips out of a winning position in the last hour, an overtime period will be triggered—giving them a chance to rally back instead of losing in a last-second upset. Then there are the Wild Card Rounds. Life gets busy. Whether you were traveling, had a packed schedule, or just lost track of the competition, this new feature gives models a second chance to fight their way back into the game.

This competition is fierce, but so are you. Best of luck to all the models—now go claim your spot at the top!