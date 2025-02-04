The Maxim Icon Competition Offers $50,000 Prize & Starring Role On Times Square Billboards

The Maxim Icon winner will have her modeling photos showcased on Times Square’s iconic billboards during New York Fashion Week.

The Maxim Cover Girl competition has captivated our audience and kickstarted several careers over the past seven years. Now, we’re thrilled to unveil a brand-new contest that’s set to redefine the modeling landscape: the Maxim Icon competition.

Register here for the Maxim Icon competition through April 29, 2025!

We’re offering aspiring models an unparalleled opportunity to make their mark. A sweet grand prize of $50,000 raises stakes significantly, but that’s not all—the winner’s Maxim photos will be showcased on Times Square billboards during New York Fashion Week in September. Imagine seeing yourself towering above the crowds at America’s most prestigious fashion event. This isn’t just a prize; it’s a statement.

The media buzz alone will be priceless. As the Maxim Icon, you’ll have the chance to capture unforgettable moments—snapping selfies and creating video content with your images lighting up one of the world’s most famous destinations. It’s exposure on a global scale.

The Maxim Icon competition employs the same proven and exciting format as the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Early rounds will be driven by public voting, putting the power in the hands of your future fans. The final two rounds? They’ll be judged by a panel of industry professionals who know what it takes to be iconic.

The Maxim Icon competition employs the same proven and exciting format as the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Early rounds will be driven by public voting, putting the power in the hands of your future fans. The final two rounds? They'll be judged by a panel of industry professionals who know what it takes to be iconic.

Know someone who has that undeniable spark? Whether you’re a seasoned model, an aspiring talent or you have a friend who deserves the limelight, spread the word. Every model who reaches the final round will win $5,000 and participate in a professional Maxim photoshoot—prizes that recognize dedication and potential.

Every model who reaches the final round will win $5,000 and participate in a professional Maxim photoshoot—prizes that recognize dedication and potential.

The stage is set, the spotlight is waiting—are you ready to become our next Icon? Register for the Maxim Icon competition here!