The New Holiday Flex? Giving Bitcoin Instead Of Gifts That Lose Value

The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card makes it easier than ever to give the world’s largest cryptocurrency this holiday season.

We used to measure holiday gifting by the stack of boxes, not the value inside them. Get the hottest tech or the newest drop, then watch the recipient’s excitement fade faster than a return window. Not this year.

Inflation has forced shoppers to rethink what a gift should be. Americans are spending less on the holidays and being more intentional about giving gifts that carry real value. Gen Z in particular now prioritizes value over volume. Many began investing before age 21. Nearly half are already active investors. They want gifts that feel like progress.

This year’s hottest holiday flex is not just another gift to unwrap. It is something that holds real value. A growing number of people are choosing bitcoin. And for the first time, it can be gifted as easily as a traditional gift card through the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card.

Bitcoin Becomes The Modern Store Of Value

Bitcoin has crossed the line from early-adopter experiment to an asset of choice for people who care about a store of value. Between 480 million and 500 million people now own bitcoin worldwide, and adoption continues to rise in major markets. It is no longer a conversation about technology. It is a conversation about growing wealth.

And wealth behaves differently when something is scarce. Bitcoin has a fixed supply of 21 million coins. Unlike traditional currency, no government or person can print more. As inflation erodes purchasing power and increases the price of everything from groceries to holiday flights, Bitcoin has become a modern store of value for those who understand the value of investing. Over the last decade, bitcoin has outperformed nearly every major asset class. What once felt speculative has become a long term strategy.

Give The Gift That Holds Real Value: The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card

Finding a great gift gets harder every year. Tech trends fade fast, clothes go out of style, and gadgets collect dust by February. This season, give something different, something that can grow in value. The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card lets you give bitcoin in the simplest way possible. It works like any other gift card, but instead of store credit, you’re giving access to bitcoin—real value that can increase over time. For the person who has everything or the friend who has been curious about bitcoin, it’s a fresh way to give something that can grow in value and help build real savings for the future.

A Modern Gift That’s Actually Simple

Until recently, giving bitcoin meant explaining exchanges, wallets, private keys, and a lot of technical steps. Fold is changing that. The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card removes the confusion and makes bitcoin gifting as easy as picking up a card at the store. You can buy the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card online at foldapp.com/bitcoin-gift-card or find the physical orange gift card at Kroger stores nationwide. Once gifted, the recipient downloads the Fold app, creates an account, taps “Redeem Gift Card,” and enters the redemption code. Their bitcoin appears in their account—ready to hold, spend, or grow.

Why Bitcoin, Why Now?

Most gifts lose value over time. Bitcoin has the potential to do the opposite. It’s more than a gift card; it’s a new way to save and build long-term value. With the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, you are giving someone a head start on that journey. It is a simple way to introduce saving in bitcoin and a reminder that smart gifts can be meaningful too.

A Smarter Kind of Holiday Gift

The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is more than a surprise to unwrap. It is a starting point. For some, it’s the first first bitcoin they will acquire, a step toward learning more about Bitcoin and saving in it. For others, it is an easy way to add to what they already own. Either way, it is a gift that keeps giving long after the holidays are over. Find the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card at foldapp.com/bitcoin-gift-card or at Kroger stores nationwide.

Beyond The Gift Card

Fold makes bitcoin part of everyday life. With the Fold Debit Card, you can earn bitcoin back on every purchase, whether you’re buying groceries, coffee, travel, or shopping online. In the Fold app, you can also buy gift cards from hundreds of top brands such as Amazon, Apple, Nike, DoorDash, Home Depot, and Uber and get instant bitcoin rewards. If you want to add more, Fold’s exchange lets you buy bitcoin directly, set up dollar cost averaging, and even route a portion of your paycheck into bitcoin.

Coming soon, the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will expand those rewards even further. Cardholders will earn an unlimited 2 percent back in bitcoin on every purchase, plus up to an additional 1.5 percent back when they pay off purchases using a Fold Checking Account with qualifying activity. There are no rotating categories and no deposit requirements. With Fold, every purchase helps you earn and save in bitcoin.